How To Watch the All-American Halftime Show on Super Bowl Sunday

On the heels of a historic night at the 68th annual Grammy Awards, rapper Bad Bunny will take the stage for the highly-anticipated Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on Sunday (Feb. 8). However, Spotify’s top-streaming artist of 2025 isn’t the only gig around this weekend. In addition to pre-show performances from Green Day, Post Malone, and Sting, Turning Point USA is offering an alternative to Bad Bunny’s headlining performance. The conservative organization—founded by late activist Charlie Kirk—will present the “All-American Halftime Show” as a rival to the Apple Music-sponsored main event. Here’s how you can tune into the program, headlined by Kid Rock and featuring performances from Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

Where Can I Watch the All-American Halftime Show?

Starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, viewers can tune into the All-American Halftime Show through the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) and One America News Network (OANN). These programs are available through cable packages from DirecTV, Dish Network, Spectrum and others.

Those without cable can stream the program with a free trial to DirecTV or YouTubeTV. You can also stream performances on social media and through sites like Daily Wire+, Real America’s Voice and NTD.com.

Who is Performing?

Kid Rock is the main attraction for the All-American Halftime Show.

Getting his start as a rapper in the late 1980s and early ’90s, the five-time Grammy nominee (born Robert “Bob” Ritchie) is best known for songs like “Cowboy,” “Bawitdaba,” and “All Summer Long.” He says the plan is “to play great songs for folks who love America.” (Bad Bunny is from the U.S. territory Puerto Rico and performs in Spanish as well as English.)

Additionally, other announced performers include country singers Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, and Brantley Gilbert.

Since finishing third on season 16 of American Idol, Barrett, 25, has released three albums. Her debut single, “I Hope,” topped the hot country songs and country airplay charts, even reaching No. 3 on the all-genre Hot 100.

Meanwhile, Brice, 46, has released eight No. 1 Country Airplay singles, including “A Woman Like You” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” He also helped pen the Garth Brooks chart-topper “More Than a Memory” and Eli Young Band’s “Crazy Girl.”

Finally, Gilbert, 41, has four No. 1 hits under his belt, such as “Bottoms Up” and “One Hell of an Amen.” He co-wrote the Jason Aldean hits “My Kinda Party” and “Dirt Road Anthem” with Colt Ford.

Featured image by Gary Miller/Getty Images