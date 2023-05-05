Killer Mike Announces The High & Holy Tour Ahead of Solo Album

Killer Mike’s sixth studio album Michael, his first full-length solo release in over a decade, is set to release on June 16. And now, less than a month after the LP drops, Mike will be hitting the road for his nationwide The High & Holy Tour.

Making the announcement this week, Mike revealed that he will visit 19 different cities starting July 10 in Birmingham, Alabama, and ending on Oct. 5 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Also billed to join Mike is his choir The Midnight Revival, who is expected to make appearances on the impending album.

“I’m excited to announce The High & Holy Tour,” Mike said via Instagram post announcement. “My choir, The Midnight Revival, and I will perform songs from my new album MICHAEL, as well as classic hits from R.A.P. Music, PLEDGE, and more. Join us for a night of celebration and soulful connection. Let’s have a Revival!”

Tickets for each date will go on sale to the general public on Friday (May 5) at 10 a.m. local time, as pre-sales have already begun on his website.

Although the official track list for Michael has yet to be officially confirmed, it is widely believed that promotional releases like “Run (feat. Young Thug)” and “TALK’N THAT SHIT!” from 2022 will both land on the LP, as well as his most recent single “Don’t Let The Devil” (April 20). Additionally, his currently unreleased song “Scientists & Engineers” with Future and André 3000, which he previewed at a Michael listening party, is expected to appear on the project as well.

Soon after Mike gets done with The High & Holy Tour, he and El-P will launch their four-city, 16-date September and October tour, which celebrates the 10-year anniversary of their first Run The Jewels album.

So, going back-to-back with his solo and then RTJ Tour, it seems like Killer Mike will be booked and busy following his comeback album.

KILLER MIKE – 2023 TOUR DATES:



Jul 10 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL

Jul 11 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

Jul 13 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

Jul 14 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Jul 15 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

Jul 17 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

Jul 18 – Lincoln Theatre – Washington, DC

Jul 20 – Apollo Theatre – New York (NYC), NY

Jul 21 – Union Park – Chicago, IL

Jul 21 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

Jul 24 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

Jul 27 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

Jul 28 – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

Jul 29 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

Jul 31 – The Theatre at Ace Hotel – Los Angeles (LA), CA

Aug 01 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

Aug 03 – House of Blues – Houston – Houston, TX

Aug 04 – House of Blues – Dallas – Dallas, TX

Aug 05 – Joy Theater – New Orleans, LA

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage