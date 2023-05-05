June Carter Cash’s 12-Acre Family Estate For Sale

June Carter Cash‘s massive Nashville estate is currently up for sale. The sprawling mansion, which is located in the suburb of Madison, is considered a staple in the history of country music.

The home that belonged to the legendary singer, who was the second wife of Johnny Cash, contains four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and is approximately 3,118-square-foot. The farmhouse was built in 1925 and is surrounded by 13 acres. The property is being sold for $3.5 million.

The Smith-Carter Estate features many amenities, including a swimming pool, a party barn, and a replica of the 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club. Many famous musicians would frequent the property in its heyday, including Patsy Cline, Elvis Presley, Marty Stuart, and of course, Johnny Cash. As of 2018, the estate is included in the National Register of Historic Places, so the new owner of the property will have the option to either keep it as a private residence or turn it into a profitable historic attraction.

A series of photos of the estate show just how grand it truly is. The photos showcase the estate’s pristine gated entryway, the gorgeous brick home, and an adorable front yard. The photos also feature the home’s interior, which includes hardwood floors and large windows. More pictures show the home’s massive property, which includes a pond and a large golf course.

The property was purchased by Country singer Carl Smith in 1952. Smith was the ex-husband of Carter Cash, and she reportedly lived in the home after she divorced. Her mother, Maybelle Carter, spent the rest of her life on the estate.

Carter Cash has had a highly impressive music career, winning five Grammys and being inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2009. Carter Cash released nine solo studio albums and six with Johnny Cash. Carter Cash was married to Johnny Cash until her death in May 2003 at the age of 73. Johnny Cash died just a few months later at the age of 71.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns