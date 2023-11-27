Killing Joke Guitarist and Songwriter Kevin “Geordie” Walker Dead at 64

Kevin “Geordie” Walker, a founding member of Killing Joke died yesterday morning (November 26) at the age of 64. Walker played guitar for the post-punk/goth rock pioneers. Additionally, he wrote many of their songs including “Love Like Blood.”

Killing Joke confirmed Walker’s passing in a statement on social media. “It is with extreme sadness we confirm that at 6:30 a.m. on 26th November in Prague, Killing Joke’s legendary guitarist Kevin “Geordie” Walker passed away after suffering a stroke,” they wrote in the post. Walker suffered a fatal stroke and died surrounded by his family. “We are devastated. Rest in Peace, brother,” the post concluded.

Walker and Jaz Coleman were the only constant members of Killing Joke over the years. According to Pitchfork, he joined the band after answering an ad Coleman placed in Melody Maker in 1979. “Want to be part of the Killing Joke? We mean it, man. Total exploitation, total publicity, total anonymity. Bass and lead wanted,” the ad read.

“I liked the sound of it. It looked rather serious, fanatical. I don’t know what it was, but it clicked with me,” Walker said about the ad in an interview from 1984. He went on to say that he went to meet Coleman and immediately started arguing about music. After he left, they kept in touch and Walker continued to talk his way into the band. “I think it was the intensity of the argument I like,” he said.

Walker left his mark on heavy music with his mastery of the guitar. As a result, many of the biggest names in metal cite him as a reference. For instance, Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe left a comment on Killing Joke’s post praising the late musician. “He made one guitar sound like an army. INCREDIBLE tone. Such a nice gentleman, too—was super sweet to my fanboy self when we met backstage at Bloodstock last year,” he wrote.

Killing Joke released their latest standalone single “Full Spectrum Dominance” in March. They are scheduled to play Sick New World in Las Vegas in April. However, Walker’s passing may impact future live dates. The band has not confirmed if they will still play at the festival.

(Featured Image via @Revolvermag on X)