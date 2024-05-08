Carrie Underwood Shares Heartfelt Message About Randy Travis and His New Song “Where That Came From”

First stepping on stage back in the 1970s, Randy Travis not only shared his love for music but proved himself to be a top voice in country music. The decades that followed watched him produce hit song after hit song. He even branched out into Hollywood as he starred in movies like Wind in the Wire. He even appeared alongside Patrick Swayze in Black Dog. Releasing over 20 albums throughout his time in the spotlight, in 2013, tragedy struck when Travis suffered a stroke. Having spent years focusing on his health, the hitmaker recently released a new song that had Carrie Underwood mesmerized.

With the surge of artificial intelligence, many artists continued to criticize the technology and warn about the dangers that it creates. But for Travis, AI helped get him back in the studio for his new song, “Where That Came From.” And getting a chance to attend a listening party, Underwood, like fans, seemed shocked by what she heard.

Posting a picture of the two of them sitting together, Underwood wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations @randytravis on the release of #WhereThatCameFrom! I had no idea what you had up your sleeve when we recently met, but I’m so honored that you included me to preview this song…it’s amazing!”

Congratulations @randytravis on the release of #WhereThatCameFrom! I had no idea what you had up your sleeve when we recently met, but I’m so honored that you included me to preview this song…it’s amazing!👏🏻https://t.co/Ca0THVjjNU pic.twitter.com/YZovp001ey — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 7, 2024

Gaining nearly 60,000 views, fans seemed to agree with Underwood with comments reading, “This is such a great pic of you both. You look gorg, Carrie, and it’s such a great song. Legends.”

Warner Music Nashville Stands By Randy Travis

As for the use of AI in the song, the president of Warner Music Nashville, Cris Lacy, explained, “It’s Randy Travis. Randy’s on the other side of the microphone … It’s still his vocal. There’s no reason he shouldn’t be able to make music … And to deprive him of that, if he still wants to do that, that’s unconscionable to me.”

Sharing his process when working with Travis and AI, producer Kyle Lehning admitted to being somewhat “freaked out” by the process. “When I played it back it was like, ‘oh my!’ And I immediately thought, ‘this might work.’”

