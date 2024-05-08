Fontaines D.C. Announce North American Tour in 2024

Irish indie rock outfit Fontaines D.C. are going to tour extensively this year, and they haven’t forgotten about their friends stateside! The band will visit the US and Canada this fall in promotion of their upcoming album Romance. Fellow indie band Been Stellar will support the tour.
The upcoming tour will be the first time that Fontaines D.C. has headlined in the US since 2022, and fans are in for a serious treat with this upcoming trek!
Fontaines D.C. will perform in Brooklyn, New York tonight at Warsaw before heading to Europe. The first date of their official North American tour will be September 20 in Seattle, Washington at Showbox SoDo. The final date of the Fontaines D.C. 2024 Tour in North America will be October 20 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore.
Ticketmaster will host a number of different presale events starting May 8 at 10:00 am local. Fans can get in on the Live Nation presale with the code “SOUNDCHECK”.
General on-sale will begin this Friday, May 10, at 10:00 am local. If you can’t find any seats on Ticketmaster, pop over to Stubhub to see what they have in stock. Stubhub is our go-to secondary ticketing platform for last-minute tickets, especially when it comes to sold-out concert dates. Give it a shot!
Tickets won’t last long for this exciting tour, so get them early before they sell out.
Fontaines D.C. 2024 Tour Dates
May 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
September 20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
September 21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
September 22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
September 24 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
September 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
September 27 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
September 28 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater
September 30 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
October 2 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
October 4 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada
October 5 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown
October 6 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
October 8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
October 9 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
October 11 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
October 12 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
October 13 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
October 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
October 18 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
October 20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Photo courtesy of Fontaines D.C.’s official Facebook page
