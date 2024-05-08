Fontaines D.C. Announce North American Tour in 2024

Irish indie rock outfit Fontaines D.C. are going to tour extensively this year, and they haven’t forgotten about their friends stateside! The band will visit the US and Canada this fall in promotion of their upcoming album Romance. Fellow indie band Been Stellar will support the tour.

The upcoming tour will be the first time that Fontaines D.C. has headlined in the US since 2022, and fans are in for a serious treat with this upcoming trek!

Fontaines D.C. will perform in Brooklyn, New York tonight at Warsaw before heading to Europe. The first date of their official North American tour will be September 20 in Seattle, Washington at Showbox SoDo. The final date of the Fontaines D.C. 2024 Tour in North America will be October 20 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore.

Ticketmaster will host a number of different presale events starting May 8 at 10:00 am local. Fans can get in on the Live Nation presale with the code “SOUNDCHECK”.

General on-sale will begin this Friday, May 10, at 10:00 am local. If you can’t find any seats on Ticketmaster, pop over to Stubhub to see what they have in stock. Stubhub is our go-to secondary ticketing platform for last-minute tickets, especially when it comes to sold-out concert dates. Give it a shot!

Tickets won’t last long for this exciting tour, so get them early before they sell out.

May 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

September 20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

September 21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

September 22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

September 24 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

September 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

September 27 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

September 28 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater

September 30 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

October 2 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

October 4 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada

October 5 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

October 6 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

October 8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

October 9 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

October 11 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 12 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

October 13 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

October 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

October 18 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

October 20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

