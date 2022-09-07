King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard to Release 3 New Albums in October, Get a Taste with “Ice V”

The psych-garage rockers are no strangers to several album releases a year, but a trio of new albums in one month is new for King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard.

All released on their own record label, the album titled, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, will be the first to drop on Oct. 7. Laminated Denim will follow with an Oct. 12 release. The album Changes will arrive on Oct. 28.

Today (Sept. 7), the band offered a taste of what to expect ahead of their first release with the single “Ice V.” The song has the band’s trademark experimental sound accompanied by a music video, directed by Danny Cohen, which features guitarist Joey Walker bopping around a seaside town, armed with only a beach towel and his interpretive dance moves. It’s silly and sunny and quintessentially King Gizz.

When making their first release, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, the band went into the studio and made a seven-track album out of virtually nothing. “All we had prepared as we walked into the studio were these seven song titles,” said frontman Stu Mackenzie in a statement. “I have a list on my phone of hundreds of possible song titles. I’ll never use most of them, but they’re words and phrases I feel could be digested into King Gizzard-world.”

That seems pretty characteristic of how things work in the Gizz-verse, a parallel world of abstract concepts and strange occurrences where cyborg characters meet people-vultures in a mix of songs with environmental and existential undertones.

Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava TRACK LIST:

1. “Mycelium”



2. “Ice V”



3. “Magma”



4. “Lava”



5. “Hell’s Itch”



6. “Iron Lung”



7. “Gliese 710”

Laminated Denim TRACK LIST:

1. “The Land Before Timeland”



2. “Hypertension”

Changes TRACK LIST:

1. “Change”



2. “Hate Dancin'”



3. “Astroturf”



4. “No Body”



5. “Gondii”



6. “Exploding Suns”



7. “Short Change”

Photo by John Galea/ Pitch Perfect PR