Blake Shelton Gets Back to the Honky Tonk with 2023 Tour

Blake Shelton is getting back on the road with his headlining Back to the Honky Tonk Tour in 2023. Supporting Shelton’s 2021 release, Body Language, the 18-date tour will kick off on Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska, and cross the country before wrapping up on March in Buffalo, New York with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean as support.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” said Shelton in a statement. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

Shelton recently released his new single “No Body,” a throwback to ’90s country music, the aesthetics of the era, and line dancing at the club. The video is another blast from the not-too-distance past with Shelton donning a mullet, while performing in a retro-looking honky tonk, singing Don’t wanna scoot the boots with no body / Get straight tequila drunk on no body / Wrap these arms around no body / No body but yours.

The track features more nostalgic nods to Shelton’s earlier days in Nashville and one of his inspirations, Conway Twitty, who he covered (“Goodbye Time”) on his third album Blake Shelton’s Barn & Grill in 2005.

“All I ever considered myself was a country singer,” said Shelton. “I love country music and that’s on my horizon – from a career standpoint – just keeping that thing going and having songs on the radio and being able to go out and tour and play. That’s what I do. I am a country singer.”

Back to the Honky Tonk Tour Dates:

February 16 // Lincoln, NE // Pinnacle Bank Arena

February 17 // Sioux Falls, SD // Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

February 18 // St. Paul, MN // Xcel Energy Center

February 23 // Greensboro, NC // Greensboro Coliseum

February 24 // Knoxville, TN // Thompson-Boling Arena

February 25 // Birmingham, AL // Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 2 // Jacksonville, FL // VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 3 // Tampa, FL // Amalie Arena

March 4 // Orlando, FL // Amway Center

March 9 // Louisville, KY // KFC Yum! Center

March 10 // Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena

March 11 // Indianapolis, IN // Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 16 // Little Rock, AR // Simmons Bank Arena

March 17 // Oklahoma City, OK // Paycom Center

March 18 // Kansas City, MO // T-Mobile Center

March 23 // Cincinnati, OH // Heritage Bank Center

March 24 // Pittsburgh, PA // PPG Paints Arena

March 25 // Buffalo, NY // KeyBank Center

Photo: Art Streiber/NBC