KISS Cancels Knoxville, Tennessee, Concert Because of an “Unforeseen Illness in Band Party”

KISS frontman Paul Stanley’s bout with the flu apparently has forced the band to cancel another concert on its End of the Road farewell tour. A post on the social media pages of the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, has announced that the rock legends’ show at the venue scheduled for tonight, November 24, “will not be happening.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The message includes a statement from KISS that reads, “Due to an unforeseen illness in the band party, we are unable to perform tonight. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase.”

[RELATED: KISS Cancels Final Two Canadian Shows Because Paul Stanley Is Sick: “I’ve Done Everything Possible”]

The Knoxville concert is now the third consecutive show KISS has canceled on the tour this week. Shows scheduled in the Canadian cities of Kanata and Toronto on November 21 and November 22, respectively, were canceled because case of the flu “made it impossible” for Stanley to perform, according to the frontman. The note, which was posted on KISSOnline.com and on the social media pages of KISS and Stanley, was accompanied by a photo of the singer/guitarist in bed with an IV bag hooked up to his right arm.

The Kanata and Toronto shows were supposed to have been the final concerts KISS ever played in Canada.

No news has been posted detailing if any more of the band’s shows will be affected by Stanley’s illness. KISS’ next concert is scheduled for Saturday, November 25, in Indianapolis.

Including the Indianapolis gig, only five shows remain of the group’s End of the Road trek. The others are scheduled for November 27 in Rosemont, Illinois; November 29 in Baltimore; and December 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden in the band’s hometown of New York City.

As previously reported, fans who can’t attend the band’s final concert on December 2 in person will be able to watch the performance as a pay-per-view event. PPV.com will be streaming the concert, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, with tickets priced at $39.99—not including applicable taxes and service fees.

Meanwhile, KISS paid tribute to the band’s former drummer Eric Carr on its official website on November 24 to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of his death at age 41.

The post features a note that reads, “Thirty two years ago today, our friend Eric Carr passed away after losing his battle with cancer. He was a ferocious drummer with a gentle spirit. We all miss and remember Eric for his devotion to his fans and friends.”

The homage also includes a photo montage of Carr and a link to a YouTube video that features him playing a drum solo with KISS at an October 14, 1990, concert in Auburn Hills, Michigan, during the group’s Hot in the Shade Tour.

Carr was a member of KISS from 1980 to 1991, and played on eight full studio albums by the band.

(Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)