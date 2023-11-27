KISS Resumes Farewell Tour, Paul Stanley Gets Candid on Severe Flu Battle: “I Was Wondering If It Was My Time”

After canceling three consecutive concerts on their End of the Road farewell tour this past week, KISS returned to the stage on Saturday, November 25, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. In a video posted on Facebook, frontman Paul Stanley talked about battling a persistent case of the flu, which led to the band canceling shows in Kanata, Canada; Toronto; and Knoxville, Tennessee.

“I’ve done shows with cracked ribs, I’ve done shows with a 103[-degree] fever, and lived with it,” Stanley said. “[With this illness,] I was wondering if it was my time. But anyway, I’m here and it’s awesome.”

An IndyStar.com review of the Indianapolis concert noted that Stanley didn’t seem to be suffering any lingering effects from his bout with the flu.

“If he was gutting his way through the show, he did not mention it,” the reviewer wrote. “He thanked the crowd profusely for its support over the years while stressing this really was, as the tour name notes, the End of the Road.”

The reviewer added, “He was working hard, too. He sang his leads, glided across the main stage, did all of the crowd work and flew over the audience to a smaller stage for a few songs.”

Following the show, KISS posted a message on its official website thanking the Indianapolis fans.

“WOW! You were AMAZING last night,” the note reads. “We will NEVER Forget You!”

KISS’ End of the Road Tour continues tonight, November 27, at Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois. The trek will wind down with a November 29 show at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore and the December 1-2 finale at Madison Square Garden in the band’s hometown of New York City.

In honor of the New York City shows, special limited-edition KISS-themed Metro Cards were made available starting today at the 34th St. Penn Station and 34th St. Herald Square subway stations. You can check out their design at KISSOnline.com and the band’s Instagram page. As previously reported, the band also will be launching a series of New York City takeover events and promotions starting Wednesday, November 29.

(Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SiriusXM)