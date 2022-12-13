KISS Reveals Last-Ever Shows in the U.K. on 2023 Farewell Tour

In June and July of 2023, KISS will perform their final concerts in the U.K. on their End of the Road World Tour, which originally began in 2019.

The farewell stadium shows in the U.K. will kick off in Plymouth, England, and conclude with the band’s last-ever show in Glasgow, Scotland on July 8 with additional dates in Europe running through July 15.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas, and stadiums over those years,” said KISS in a statement when first revealing their End of the Road World Tour in 2018.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in: unapologetic and unstoppable.”

KISS recently extended their farewell tour, promising to perform 100 more shows before retiring.

Though the tour marks the end of KISS as a touring band, founding members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons have said that the band will continue on in different performances and other mediums.

“KISS the touring band will stop,” said Simmons in a recent interview. “KISS will continue in other ways. I have no problems with four deserving 20-year-olds sticking the makeup back on and hiding their identity.”

Fans can continue to feel connected to the band and its franchise long after the tours have ended with the KISS golf course at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas, the continuation of KISS Kruises, the forthcoming KISS biopic in the works with Netflix, and a KISS cartoon that’s in the works.

Simmons also hinted that it’s uncertain if the band’s last-ever show will be in their hometown of New York City. “We don’t know if it’s [going to be in] New York,” shared Simmons. “I have good reasons why it should be, but the important thing is when it’s the last show, it’ll be the last show.”

The band is also rescheduling their Las Vegas residency, which was cancelled in 2021 due to illness within the band and crew.

KISS’ 2023 U.K. Tour:

June 3 – Plymouth, Home Park

June 5 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

June 6 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

July 5 – London, The O2

July 7 – Manchester, AO Arena

July 8 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for A&E