Kristin Chenoweth Says Ariana Grande is Not Lip-Synching in ‘Wicked’ Film Adaptation

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth is clapping back at naysayers who think Ariana Grande is lip-synching in the film adaptation of Wicked. Chenoweth is the original actress who played Glinda on Broadway. The Tony Award-winning production is getting transformed into a film and will star the pop sensation as the Good Witch.

The two-part movie is slated to arrive on Nov. 27, 2024. Director Jon Chu has moved the release date multiple times, as it was initially scheduled to premiere in December 2024. A preview featuring the “7 Rings” singer surfaced in early April, displaying Grande’s angelic vocals – similar to Chenoweth’s.

Grande appeared in a pretty pink ball gown to deliver the opening number of “No One Mourns the Wicked.” The song is far from easy, as it includes challenging high notes that only an artist with a wide vocal range can tackle.

Chenoweth confirmed with Entertainment Tonight that the chilling vocals in the teaser were Grande’s.

“I cracked up because I heard it, and I knew it was her,” declared Chenoweth at the 5th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala. “I was like, ‘Why did they think that’s me?'”

She continued, “We are very similar, and we have been her whole life, and then when we talk on the phone, we sound like dolphins. I know that she has been diligently working on that vocal, and she can sing anything, and I am so proud of her.”

The state-of-the-art production has been filmed in the United Kingdom. Chenoweth said she’s hesitant about traveling across the pond to visit.

“I don’t know,” she said about making a surprise appearance. “I do love to visit.”

Chenoweth starred as Glinda in 2003 alongside Idina Menzel. After playing the legendary role for nine months, she left Broadway to join the cast of The West Wing in Los Angeles. However, the Wicked album went on to receive renowned praise, snagging a Grammy Award nomination.

The powerhouse vocalist said she’s excited to see Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo play the dynamic duo – Glinda and Elphaba.

“I’m going to get to watch two women I know soar, and Ariana Grande is going to step so beautifully into my shoes,” she told the outlet. “I’m so excited for her; she’s gonna put her own stamp on it.”

