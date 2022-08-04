Lady Gaga to Star as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker’ Sequel Alongside Joaquin Phoenix

Lady Gaga officially confirmed on Twitter that she will star in the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie A Deux, alongside Joaquin Phoenix, and will take on the role of Harley Quinn,

In her post, Gaga also included a video showing vaudevillian-inspired silhouettes of her and Phoenix’s characters dancing against a blood-red backdrop while the music for standard “Cheek to Cheek” plays and ends with the Joker’s iconic laugh, the film title, and the release date, Oct. 4, 2024.

Directed by Todd Philips, who also helmed and produced Joker, Folie à deux is a departure from the grittier first film and is set to be a musical, and have more upbeat elements.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

In 2020, Phoenix picked up the Best Actor Oscar for Joker, and the film grossed nearly $1 billion in the box office. The film follows the story of Batman’s arch nemesis, Arthur Fleck (The Joker), and his transformation from comedian to villain.

Gaga was also nominated for Best Actress for her role in the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born and won for Best Original Song for the film with her song “Shallow,” which she co-wrote with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt.

Her portrayal of the Joker’s first lady would be the third current imagining of the role. Margot Robbie took on the role of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey films in the DC Comics Extended Universe. Kaley Cuoco also voiced the character in the HBO Max animated series, Harley Quinn.

Photo: Interscope Records