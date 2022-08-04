Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon Put Their Own Spin on Tears for Fears

Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon take meteorology and Tears for Fears to a whole new level on the latest episode of The Tonight Show. A new segment, called “First Drafts of Rock,” spoofs original songs of classic bands. The segment features Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon performing Tears for Fears’ “Head Over Heels.”

The skit is introduced with an overview of Tears for Fears, saying their song had “iconic melodies and thoughtful lyrics, the track would live on as one of the greatest rock songs of all time. But America never heard its first draft until now.”

With ’80s perm hairstyles and outfits, Bacon and Fallon sing the opening lines of the original song, I wanted to be with you alone / And talk about the weather. And, the weather seems to be all the duo wants to talk about, emphasizing the satirical nature of Tears for Fears’ thoughtful lyrics and making it a funnier song lyrically speaking.

The original song begins,

I wanted to be with you alone

And talk about the weather

But traditions I can trace against the child in your face

Won’t escape my attention

But, instead, Bacon starts out by strictly discussing how the weather is, saying There’s rain up in Seattle / So if you’re going out / You might need an umbrella.

Fallon chimes in with his weather wisdom letting everyone know that he

Got a degree in meteorology To talk about the weather According to the dew point, the humidity’s up As the temperature climbs That’s just, just, just summertime.

The skit pokes great fun at the Tears for Fears song, but if you have any concerns about the weather don’t worry you can call Tears for Fears.

Bacon and Fallon are professionals when it comes to reinventing songs. They have also rewritten The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin,'” The Beach Boys’ “Fun Fun Fun,” and “Lola” by The Kinks.

Check out their version of “Head Over Heels” below.

(Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)