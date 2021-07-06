Laine Hardy Performs New Single “Memorize You” on ‘The Bachelorette’

Laine Hardy made his debut on ABC’s The Bachelorette on Monday night (July 5) with a stunning performance of his latest single, “Memorize You.” The Louisiana native has been on a breakthrough trajectory since winning American Idol in 2019. Hardy exhibited his enviable vocal talent on national television on set in New Mexico, serenading The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes during their one-on-one date.

“I didn’t expect it at all, but I was definitely open to the opportunity of playing on The Bachelorette,” Hardy tells American Songwriter. “When they mentioned it, I thought ‘Really? Me?’ It was an amazing experience.”

When performance was filmed, his guitarist was finishing up the semester at Baylor, so Hardy’s brother, who is also his tour manager, filled in to back his performance.

The song, he says, has a “breezy, summertime vibe.” The performance enhanced the air of romance as Moynes and Thurston spun around the dance floor in front of the stage. Finally during Katie and Blake’s one-on-one time, with Hardy and his band as they’re only spectators, the two seemed to really connect, locking lips throughout the song.

Hardy felt the lyrics were well-suited to the situation. Lines like Just give me some time with your smile / Baby, I wanna memorize you insinuate something that lasts longer than one television season—the ultimate goal for the series.

Though mesmerized by the experience, the 20-year-old artist has a different idea of romance for himself. Besides “Memorize You,” Hardy feels Elvis’ “Love Me Tender” is the “ultimate romantic song.” And while the destination date from the show was impressive, the artist’s dream date looks a little different. “Why go somewhere?” he asks. “I’ll take them out on the river here in Louisiana and show them who I really am.”

As one of the first trips Hardy was able to take this year, playing his new song on national television at a quintessential Southwestern desert resort was a strong start to an exciting year. His single, “Memorize You” follows a series of singles—“Ground I Grew Up On,” “Tiny Town,” and “Other LA”—released ahead of his forthcoming debut album, produced by Michael Knox.

The artist plans to take “Memorize You on the road with him on his recently announced 2021 tour dates —listed below. The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC. Keep up with Laine Hardy, here.

Photo Credit: ABC

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Laine Hardy

07.22.21 Dewey Beach, DE Bottle & Cork

07.23.21 Harrisburg, PA HMAC

09.16.21 Fort Wayne, IN Piere’s *%

09.22.21 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere +

09.24.21 Morgantown, WV Metropolitan Theatre*#

09.25.21 Warrendale, PA Jergel’s *%

09.30.21 Kearney, NE Joe’s Honky Tonk *+

10.01.21 Denver, CO Grizzly Rose *+

10.02.21 Cheyenne, WY Outlaw Saloon *#

10.03.21 Billings, MT Pub Station *#

10.07.21 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall +

10.08.21 Chattanooga, TN The Signal +

10.21.21 Cedar Park, TX The Haute Spot *+

10.28.21 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue *%+

10.29.21 Medina, OH Thirsty Cowboys *%+

10.30.21 Grand Rapids, MI Elevation *%+

11.04.21 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre *+

11.05.21 Sanford, FL The Barn *+

11.06.21 Middleburg, FL Southern Social

11.09.21 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre *+

11.11.21 Foxborough, MA Six Strings Grill & Stage *+

11.12.21 New Haven, CT Toad’s Place *+

11.13.21 Rutland, VT The Paramount Theatre *+

11.14.21 Portland, ME Aura +

11.20.21 Biloxi, MS IP Casino Resort & Spa

* w/ Chris Bandi

+ w/ Kylie Frey

% w/ Wyatt McCubbin

# w/ Nick Walsh