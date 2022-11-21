Mariah Carey to Fulfill ‘Childhood Dream’ at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

There is no higher holiday honor than opening for the mighty jolly one, Old Saint Nick, at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Turkey Day this year, that privilege will go to the Christmas cheer monger herself, Mariah Carey.

“My childhood dream is coming to life!” the pop star wrote in a post on Instagram, which features a countdown to the Nov. 24 holiday celebration. “I’m going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS, at this year’s @macys Thanksgiving day parade!”

Carey will perform her 1994 seasonal sensation, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” during her parade appearance. The song continues to top the charts decades after its release. Last year, the signature holiday hit reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the third year in a row. “All I Want for Christmas is You” also made history as as the first song to hold “three distinct runs” on the chart, according to Billboard.

Carey was recently denied her holiday reign as her trademark requests for the title of Queen of Christmas were denied. But that hasn’t stopped others, including Dolly Parton, from recognizing her as such. It also hasn’t stopped Carey from delivering the usual festivities.

This year, her annual holiday takeover will see the star hosting four holiday concerts and releasing a children’s book, The Christmas Princess.

“I’m trying to make [these shows] as magical as possible,” Carey said recently, detailing her upcoming “Merry Christmas to All!” concerts. The shows will take place in mid-December at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

She continued: “Oftentimes as a child, or even throughout earlier parts of my career, I did not feel loved. I certainly never felt unconditional love, and that’s what I have with my fans: that connection. So I’m extremely excited.”

Photo: “All I Want For Christmas”/YouTube