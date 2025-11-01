Lainey Wilson Just Countrified This Yungblud Song in the Spirit of the Season

Lainey Wilson is as country as they come. Raised by fifth-generation farmers in tiny Baskin, Louisiana, she is firmly planted in her roots on songs like “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” and “Country’s Cool Again.” But the “Somewhere Over Laredo” singer, 33, has demonstrated a wide range of influences from all over genres, previously covering songs by the Beatles and ’90s alt-rock darlings 4 Non Blondes. In honor of spooky season, Wilson posted her country-fried cover of a particularly chilling Yungblud tune. And honestly, we are so here for it.

Lainey Wilson Fans Demand “A Full Cover”

In June 2025, British alt-rocker Yungblud released his fourth studio album, Idols. Drawing from a broad swath of artists such as Madonna, My Chemical Romance, and David Bowie, one of the record’s standouts is “Zombie,” a deeply personal ode to his grandmother. And now, Lainey Wilson is celebrating spooky season with her own version of the pop-rock anthem.

“In honor of Halloween…I’ve had this one stuck in my head lately,” Wilson wrote on Instagram Oct. 31. Appropriately dressed in a black cowboy hat and leather jacket, the Grammy-winning country artist strums on a bright-red guitar and sings, If I was to talk about the words / They would hurt / So if you were to ask about the pain I would lie.

“Gonna need a full cover of this thank youuuuu,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another added, “Been thinking a duet with you and Yungblud would be amazing!”

How Miranda Lambert Keeps Her Grounded

Lainey Wilson has spoken before about the deep bond she shares with fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert. The “Kerosene” singer, 41, has played the role of older sister to her younger counterpart, with the two even collaborating on “Good Horses” for Wilson’s Whirlwind album.

During an appearance earlier this month on the Biscuits & Jam podcast, Wilson explained how Lambert is often a calm voice of reason in the “4x4xU” singer’s chaotic life. The two share a “love for coming home and planting our feet and filling our cups back up so we can go back out and pour ’em out.”

Wilson added, “But she’s always been that voice over here just being like, ‘You can’t do it all. You can’t do it all. You gotta come home and you gotta saddle your horse, and you gotta make sure that you’re scooping the poop on the farm and doing all the things that make everything else worth it.’”

