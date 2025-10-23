Lainey Wilson Takes the Reins at the 2025 CMA Awards: “Looks Like I’m Running the Show!”

With the 2025 CMA Awards right around the corner, Lainey Wilson hoped to walk away with a few awards after being nominated for Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, and even Song of the Year. If that wasn’t enough, she also gained a nomination for Entertainer of the Year. But outside of nominations, Wilson had the honor of hosting this year’s biggest night in country music. And taking her hosting duties seriously, she recently revealed how she prepared.

Sharing a clip promoting the 2025 CMA Awards, Wilson walked on stage, announcing, “All right! Looks like I’m running the show.” With the power in her hands, she magically produced massive speakers, a roaring audience, her signature bell-bottoms, and more than enough awards.

Bringing the magic back to the CMA Awards, the night will be a special moment for Wilson. While she hosted last year’s awards with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, this will be her first solo year.

Lainey Wilson Is “Humbled” To Be Hosting The 2025 CMA Awards Solo

Looking at the history of the awards, the CMAs only welcomed two other female singers as hosts. The first time was back in 1988 with Dolly Parton. Jumping ahead a few years to 1991, Reba McEntire gained the opportunity to host.

Adding her name to the greats like Reba and Dolly, Wilson released a statement detailing how much the moment meant to her. “I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor.” Hosting back-to-back years, the country star added, “I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

Taking over the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the CMA Awards will highlight more than Wilson. Although nominated for the Entertainer of the Year award, she will compete against several big names like Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen, and Chris Stapleton.

Don’t miss the 2025 CMA Awards, airing live on November 19th, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. For those who might miss the awards, the show will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)