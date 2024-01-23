Lainey Wilson Sheds Light on ‘Yellowstone’ Future as She Eagerly Awaits “Green Light” To Return To Show

Lainey Wilson is ready to get back on the Yellowstone set and is waiting for the go-ahead from creator Taylor Sheridan. Wilson—who plays singer-songwriter Abby—allegedly spoke with Sheridan and knows how the last part of season five ends.

“I talked to Taylor Sheridan the other day and there’s a plan,” she said in an interview with Audacy last month. “Now we just gotta see if that plan happens,” she added. The world is Abby’s oyster on Yellowstone right now, as she’s so far been able to emerge from the Dutton family’s drama unscathed. She’s also been starting a fledgling romance with Ryan Bingham’s character Walker.

“They didn’t take me to the train station, so, we’ll see what happens on that end,” sad Wilson, referencing the Dutton family’s version of making their enemies sleep with the fishes.

Lainey Wilson is Eager to Return to Yellowstone Even if it Means Rearranging Her Touring Schedule

However, Wilson also mentioned she’ll be “smack dab in the middle of touring” while the final episodes will be filming. Although, she seemed eager to return to Yellowstone and finish her character’s arc. “We’ll figure it out,” she said.

Yellowstone is Lainey Wilson’s first acting role, and Taylor Sheridan made it easy by writing the part of Abby specifically for Wilson. “[He] said he wanted me to pretty much be myself, which is a dream come true, especially when you’re trying to introduce yourself to people,” she said. Although, he didn’t make it too easy for her, withholding most of her storyline and letting Wilson develop the character. “All I got from him at that time was that I would play a musician who would fall in love with one of the boys. He didn’t even tell me which one.”

Fans know that Abby and Walker take a liking to each other after meeting in a bar Abby is performing in. As usual for the bunkhouse boys, a fight breaks out, and the two lose sight of each other. However, Abby eventually shows up at the Dutton Ranch, a romance blossoms.

There’s no release date yet for the second half of the fifth season, but fans do know that conflicts between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan allegedly caused Costner to make an unceremonious exit from Yellowstone. As for Abby, there’s no telling where her story may lead, but fans at least want to see it come to a logical conclusion.

Featured Image by Jason Davis/Getty Images

