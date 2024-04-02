Lainey Wilson Reveals What She Knows About the Future of ‘Yellowstone’

Lainey Wilson is more than an award-winning country musician. She’s also an actress. She made her acting debut during the first half of Yellowstone’s fifth season as Abby. Fans of the hit TV show are hoping to see the final installments of the series this fall. However, Wilson recently revealed that production is still up in the air.

The Yellowstone team hasn’t started production on the final episodes of the show. And, so far, it seems that the cast doesn’t know much more than the fans about when things will pick up. Wilson revealed this at last night’s (April 1) iHeart Radio Music Awards during a red-carpet interview.

Lainey Wilson Doesn’t Know When Production Will Begin on Yellowstone

During a short interview, Wilson told Fox News what she knew about the final episodes of the hit TV show. “I’m still waiting to find out what’s happening with Yellowstone,” she told the outlet “I have absolutely no clue,” she added. However, she is staying in touch with her cast mates. During the brief chat, she said she spoke to Beth Dutton actress Kelly Reilly recently.

She went on to say that she’s more than ready to get back on the set. “We’ll see what happens but once they give us the call, we’re there,” she concluded.

Wilson Wins Again

Last night saw Lainey Wilson adding another trophy to her ever-growing collection. She won Country Song of the Year for “Heart Like a Truck” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Additionally, she took the stage to perform “Save Me” with Jelly Roll.

“Save Me” brought Jelly Roll and Wilson a shared No. 1 single and award nominations. The song was up for Musical Event of the Year at last year’s CMA Awards. It didn’t win but both artists walked away with wins that night. Jelly Roll won Best New Artist and Wilson took home several awards including Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

The song was also up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards this year. It didn’t win, but Wilson took home Best Country Album for Bell Bottom Country.

Featured Image by Aliah Anderson/WireImage

