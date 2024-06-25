Lainey Wilson Reveals Tracklist and Next Single from ‘Whirlwind’

Fans already knew that Lainey Wilson planned to add more heat to the summer with her forthcoming album Whirlwind. So far, she has shared two tracks from the collection—“Country’s Cool Again” and “Hang Tight Honey.” Today, she made the Fourth of July a little more exciting to by announcing that her next single, “4x4xU” will drop on Independence Day.

Wilson co-wrote the song with Jon Decious and Aaron Raitiere. According to a press release, the new track, “is a stripped-back, deeply personal record that offers a modern yet nostalgic ballad. The track beautifully explores the theme of finding solace within a loved one amidst life’s whirlwinds.” Fans can pre-save “4x4xU” today.

Wilson announced more than a new single today. She also shared the full tracklist for her forthcoming album. The record features 14 tracks, all of which were co-written by Wilson. See the full tracklist complete with songwriting credits below.

Lainey Wilson on Whirlwind

This morning, Lainey Wilson took to social media to share what Whirlwind means to her while announcing the release of her latest single.

“Writing and recording these 14 songs over the past couple of years has helped me stay grounded in way you’d never believe,” she began. “This album brought me back to my roots and made me feel at home during times when I couldn’t have been further away and my biggest hope is that it gives you that same sense of comfort that it has for me,” she added.

Tracklist

“Keep Up With Jones” (Lainey Wilson, Josh Kear, Wyatt McCubbin) “Country’s Cool Again” (Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Aslan Freeman) “Good Horses” (feat. Miranda Lambert) (Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick) “Broken Hearts Still Beat” (Wilson, Dallas Wilson, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass) Whirlwind (Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson) Call A Cowboy (Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson) Hang Tight Honey (Wilson, Driver Williams, Jason Nix, Paul Sikes) Bar In Baton Rouge (Wilson, Anderson, Kasey Tyndall, Nix) Counting Chickens (Lainey Wilson, Anderson, Kear, Dallas Wilson, Jon Decious) 4x4xU (Wilson, Decious, Aaron Raitiere) Ring Finger (Wilson, Raitiere, Marti Dodson, Decious) Middle Of It (Lainey Wilson, Anderson, Dallas Wilson) Devil Don’t Go There (Wilson, Abram Dean, Lance Miller, Joe Fox) Whiskey Colored Crayon (Wilson, Kear, McCubbin)

