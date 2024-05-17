Lainey Wilson Brings Her Hard-Working New Single “Hang Tight Honey” to the 2024 ACM Awards

Lainey Wilson came into the ACM Awards with four nominations. She’s up for both Female Entertainer of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. Additionally, “Heart Like a Truck” is up for Song of the Year, and “Save Me,” her collaboration with Jelly Roll is on the Music Event of the Year ballot. She took the crowd by storm, showing them how she earned both of her artist nominations with a high-energy performance of her new single “Hang Tight Honey.”

Wilson kicked off the ACM Awards in a fiery red jumpsuit and sans hat with a brief rendition of the Little Texas hit “God Blessed Texas” before ripping into her new single.

She may be moving on from her Bell Bottom Country era but she proved tonight that she’s not dialing her energy level down a notch. She hit the stage full-force with the pedal to the floor.

Wilson co-penned “Hang Tight Honey” with Jason Nix, Driver Williams, and Paul Sikes. She released it as the second single from her forthcoming album Whirlwind on Monday (May 13). Hearing new music from the CMA—and possible ACM—Entertainer of the Year is always a treat and this hard-working banger is no exception.

Lainey Wilson on “Hang Tight Honey”

On Monday, Lainey Wilson took to Instagram to tell her fans and followers a little more about her new single. “I’ve been runnin’ the roads nonstop for a few years now and I ain’t gonna lie to y’all, sometimes it can be tough being away from home that much,” she began. “At the same time, remembering what ‘home’ is and the things that I get to do for the ones I love because of the work I put in is what keeps me going and makes it all worthwhile,” Wilson added.

Since her Country’s Cool Again Tour kicked off, Wilson has traveled far and wide. She has been to Australia, Europe, and made several stops in the United States. “Runnin’ the roads” is really an understatement.

“This one’s for the hard-working men and women there get up every dang day and put in long hours to make a life worth living for the ones they love most,” she said about the song.

“Hang Tight Honey” is available to stream on-demand across all digital streaming platforms. Whirlwind will hit streaming platforms and record store shelves on August 23.

