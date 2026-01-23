Lainey Wilson Reveals Two Dream Collaborators: “The List Goes on and On”

More than a decade after leaving her tiny Louisiana hometown for Nashville, Lainey Wilson is seeing her hard work pay off in spades. She recently scored the ninth No. 1 hit of her career with “Somewhere Over Laredo,” tying Maren Morris for the third-most solo Top 10 hits by a female country artist. Then she was part of a star-studded ensemble that reimagined Dolly Parton’s 1977 hit “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.” While working with country music royalty is surely a dream come true, the “4x4xU” singer, 33, previously revealed other artists she’s dying to join on a track.

Videos by American Songwriter

The former Hannah Montana impersonator has spoken openly about her desire to work with pop star Miley Cyrus. “I always say Miley, and I’m going to keep saying it until we do something together,” Wilson told People last year.

The “Watermelon Moonshine” singer recently got her wish, sort of. In celebration of her 80th birthday on Jan. 19, Dolly recruited both Wilson and Cyrus—along with Reba McEntire and Queen Latifah—for the updated rendition of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

So, who else is on Lainey Wilson’s collaboration bucket list? “When it comes to country, I’d love to do something with Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, the list goes on and on,” she said.

Notably, the former also recently came true when Stapleton announced the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year as one of the supporting acts for his 2026 All-American Road Show.

So that leaves just one—Eric Church. Wilson previously hinted at releasing new music in 2026, so keep your eyes open for the “Springsteen” singer.

Lainey Wilson Gushes About Working With “Huge Pillar” Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton’s influence cannot be overstated, but Lainey Wilson never fails to mention the “Jolene” singer’s enormous impact on her own career. “She’s been like a huge pillar for me,” the Grammy winner said in a recent interview.

[RELATED: Listen: Dolly Parton Reimagines Her Own 1977 Classic With All-Star Lineup of Reba, Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, and Queen Latifah]

So when the “Coat of Many Colors” icon asked Wilson to be a part of the updated “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” release, it was a no-brainer. “And when I found out who else is going to be a part of the song, it’s huge for her to… kind of, like, tip her hat to me like that,” she said.

She continued, “I do not take it for granted that I even got to just spend a few hours with that woman. Everything that she says, I put it in my pocket.”

Featured image by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images