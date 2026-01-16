Listen: Dolly Parton Reimagines Her Own 1977 Classic With All-Star Lineup of Reba, Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, and Queen Latifah

What better way to celebrate the start of the weekend than with Dolly Parton? An icon in country music, the singer continues to share her love for the genre. Even with Dolly turning 80 years old on Monday, she finds time to expand her legacy within Nashville and the industry she dominated for decades. And just a few hours ago, Dolly released an updated version of her hit song “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.” But while the original featured Dolly, the new version included Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Reba McEntire, and Queen Latifah.

Only a few weeks into 2026, and Dolly has already made it an unforgettable year thanks to the 1977 hit. Discussing her inspiration behind “Light of a Clear Blue Morning”, Dolly, who wrote the song, explained how the lyrics came to her during a time of hardship. “I wrote ‘Light of a Clear Blue Morning’ during a season when I was searching for hope, and 50 years later that message still feels just as true.”

With Dolly celebrating her birthday in a few days, she took a moment to reflect on his life, career, and journey. “As I celebrate my 80th birthday, this new version is my way of using what I’ve been blessed with to shine a little light forward, especially by sharing it with some truly incredible women.”

Dolly Parton Uses “Light Of A Clear Blue Morning” To Give Back

Joining Dolly on the reimagined track is a lineup that spans generations and genres. Reba, a country legend in her own right, brings decades of chart-topping hits. Wilson represents the genre’s modern edge, quickly becoming one of Nashville’s biggest names. Cyrus adds a fearless vocal presence shaped by her roots in country music. And Queen Latifah brings a cultural influence as a trailblazer in hip-hop, film, and television star.

Aside from a lineup of stars, icons, and legends, Dolly wanted the song to provide more than entertainment. Always finding ways to give back to those in need, the singer announced, “Proceeds from this recording and music video will benefit pediatric cancer research at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, TN.”

Adding a timeless song with a stellar cast and powerful cause, Dolly once again proves that her legacy isn’t measured by the charts or awards, but by the light she continues to shine on others. With “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” she turns a personal message of hope into a shared anthem that uplifts and gives back.

(Photo by Chris Polk/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)