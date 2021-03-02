Just last year metal heavyweights Lamb of God released their self-titled record, after a lengthy discography spanning decades. The release marked their first in five years and propelled them back to the top of metal radio charts where they spent nine weeks at No. 1. Later this month the band will be revisiting the music and releasing a deluxe edition, via Epic Records on March 26.

Lamb of God Deluxe Edition will feature the original track list, plus two bonus tracks and a live version of the album with an accompanying live DVD—repackaged in a three-disc set. The live CD and DVD will also include the livestream events performed in September when the band performed the album in its entirety. In addition to the bonus track, “Ghost Shaped People,” the set will also include one unreleased song written in quarantine, titled “The Death of Us,” which was originally commissioned for the film Bill and Ted Face The Music.

“This album, and in particular, this deluxe edition is something I’m incredibly proud of,” guitarist Willie Adler says. “Throughout the process of writing, recording, and the subsequent filming of the livestream, I knew we were creating much more than a collection of songs. Much more than a simple streamed performance. This was focused energy. Energy that, to me, is very tangible. And now, more than ever, in an era where human interaction is so limited, art—be it music, visual, or otherwise—is a human connection point. And we need as much of that as possible. I hope everyone enjoys this deluxe edition as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Pre-orders for the set are available here. Digital copies will only include discs 1-2. The DVD includes a new director’s cut with bonus material. Watch the trailer for the deluxe package below.

The complete track listing for Lamb Of God Deluxe Edition is as follows:

Disc 1- Lamb Of God Original Album + 2 Bonus Tracks

1. Memento Mori

2. Checkmate

3. Gears

4. Reality Bath

5. New Colossal Hate

6. Resurrection Man

7. Poison Dream feat. Jamey Jasta

8. Routes feat. Chuck Billy

9. Bloodshot Eyes

10. On The Hook

11. Ghost Shaped People

12. Hyperthermic/Accelerate

Disc 2- Lamb Of God – Live From Richmond, VA

1. Memento Mori (Live)

2. Checkmate (Live)

3. Gears (Live)

4. Reality Bath (Live)

5. New Colossal Hate (Live)

6. Resurrection Man (Live)

7. Poison Dream (Live)

8. Routes (Live)

9. Bloodshot Eyes (Live)

10. On The Hook (Live)

11. Contractor (Live)

12. Ruin (Live)

13. The Death of Us (Live)

14. 512

Disc 3- Lamb Of God – Live From Richmond, VA DVD

1. Memento Mori

2. Checkmate

3. Gears

4. Reality Bath

5. New Colossal Hate

6. Resurrection Man

7. Poison Dream1.

8. Routes

9. Bloodshot Eyes

10. On The Hook

11. Contractor

12. Ruin

13. The Death of Us

14. 512