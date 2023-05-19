Lana Del Rey Shares Unearthed 2012 Track “Say Yes To Heaven”

Lana Del Rey is an artist that doesn’t sit back and smell the roses after a release. Instead, she heads back into the studio and creates more magic for her fans.

She released two albums in 2021 – Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country Club – one right after the other and another album earlier this year, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. All the while, she shared one-off singles and collaborations to pad the time in between albums.

No one could accuse Del Rey of resting on her laurels. Hot off the release of Ocean Blvd, Del Rey is back with yet another song, “Say Yes To Heaven.”

The track was co-written with Rick Nowels back in 2012 and made its first appearance to the public after being leaked online. It has since become a TikTok staple – so much so that Del Rey shared a sped-up edit of the track (which is rampant on TikTok) along with the regular single release.

If you dance I’ll dance / And if you don’t I’ll dance anyway / Give peace a chance / Let the fear you have fall away, she sings in her all but trademarked sultry vocals.

Check out the track below.

Del Rey is set to headline Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and the All Things Go Music Festival this summer with copious amounts of new music in tow. On top of those appearances, Del Rey has earned a spot at the iconic Newport Folk Festival on July 30.

Across the pond, Del Rey is set to appear at Glastonbury, where she will headline The Other Stage on June 24.

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd was produced alongside pop heavyweights Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji. Across the album are features from Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.

