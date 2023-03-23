Larry June and The Alchemist Recruit Big Sean for New Single Ahead of Collaborative Album

Larry June and The Alchemist’s joint album is soon approaching.

On Wednesday (March 22), the duo released the third promotional single for their March 31 LP, The Great Escape. For the new track “Palisades, CA,” the tandem brought on Big Sean for a feature, making it one of his first appearances on a song since the birth of his first child Noah in November 2022.

“Palisades, CA” sees the typical, relaxed approach from June in his singular verse. Letting his lifestyle speak for itself, the 31-year-old paints a vivid picture of his daily thoughts and run-of-the-mill conversations.

Choppin’ it up with Bryan ’bout real estate, ’bout the ocean

A Seamoss juice, my bitch brought me one from Oakland

Today I drove the Porsche with automatic front lift

I spent a thousand dollars on candles, I’m at Saks Fifth

Over the vintage mellow, yet menacing production from Alchemist, Big Sean enters the chat for the song’s second and final verse. Rapping about being smart about his money and throwing shots at the American judicial system, the Detroit legend employs a few different-paced flows.

Some people can’t piece life together, it’s really puzzlin’

Talkin’ ’bout “Trust me, I got you”, but I’m not trustin’ it

Commercial real estate by The Fox, yeah, they constructin’ it

Business flowin’ like the symphony orchestra, I’m conductin’ it

Larry June and The Alchemist share a lot in common. Along with having lengthy catalogs and being widely respected in the hip-hop field, they both love to make collaborative albums. Since the start of 2020, June has put out 10 full-length projects, with four of them being joint albums with producers like Cardo, Harry Fraud, and Cookin Soul.

As for The Alchemist, he has lent his executive production to eight different albums in the ’20s with rappers like Freddie Gibbs, Boldy James, Conway the Machine, Roc Marciano, Curren$y, and Armand Hammer.

Ultimately, June and Alchemist is a match made in heaven. Now three singles in and nearly a week away from The Great Escape‘s release date, it seems like everything is going according to plan.

