Wu-Tang Clan Continues Las Vegas Residency in Fall 2024

Wu-Tang Clan is back again and will kick off another rendition of their Las Vegas Residency at Virgin Hotels! The residency was a big deal back when it started on Super Bowl weekend earlier this year. There was another pair of shows in May, and now the hip-hop collective is bringing it back again in September.

There are no supporting acts for this residency, but it will likely feature all nine members of the Clan: RZA, GZA, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Raekwon, Masta Killa and Cappadonna. Redman will likely make an appearance along with a live band.

The Wu-Tang Clan 2024 Residency will start on September 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada at The Theater at Virgin Hotels. The two-day residency will end on September 28.

Fans are already pumped for the upcoming residency.

“Was so happy to see Redman surprise us!!! Classic moment I will never forget. 👐🏽 definitely going again in September,” said one fan on the Instagram announcement.

Presale for this residency will start on March 26 at 10:00 am PT via AXS. Use the code “CREAM” to secure your spot.

General on-sale should begin on March 29. If you don’t want to deal with the presale, head over to Stubhub to see what’s available after general on-sale. You might get lucky and find cheaper tickets. Plus, Stubhub is backed by the FanProtect Program, meaning all purchases on the platform are guaranteed to be legitimate and scam-free.

It’s not clear if the Wu-Tang Clan 2024 Residency will continue past September, so get your tickets now just in case!

September 27 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

September 28 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

