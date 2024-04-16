Future and Metro Boomin Announce Summer Tour in 2024

Future and Metro Boomin are no strangers to collaboration, so it makes sense that they would announce a co-headlining tour this summer. The We Trust You Tour will support the rapper/producers’ recent collab albums We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You. No supporting acts have been announced yet.
Videos by American Songwriter
With all of the back-to-back diss tracks and drama between the duo, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake lately, it’ll definitely be interesting to see what gets tossed around on their tour.
The Future and Metro Boomin 2024 Tour kicks off on July 30 in Kansas City, Missouri at the T-Mobile Center. The tour will end, pending additional dates, on September 9 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena.
The presale events for this tour are set to start tomorrow, April 17, at 10:00 am local on Ticketmaster. You have quite a few different presale events to choose from, including VIP packages and Cash App presale events.
General on-sale kicks off on April 19 at 10:00 am local. Tickets are going to sell out fast, so if your tour date gets eaten up by the presale events, check out Stubhub. Stubhub often has tickets available to sold-out shows, including tours from major artists like this one.
Get those tickets ASAP before they’re gone!
Future and Metro Boomin 2024 Tour Dates
July 30 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
July 31 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
August 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
August 3 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
August 4 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
August 6 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
August 8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
August 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
August 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
August 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
August 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
August 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
August 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
August 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
August 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
August 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
August 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
August 25 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
August 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
August 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
August 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
August 31 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome
September 3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
September 4 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
September 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
September 7 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
September 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Photo by Theo Wargo
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.