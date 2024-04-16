Future and Metro Boomin Announce Summer Tour in 2024

Future and Metro Boomin are no strangers to collaboration, so it makes sense that they would announce a co-headlining tour this summer. The We Trust You Tour will support the rapper/producers’ recent collab albums We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You. No supporting acts have been announced yet.

With all of the back-to-back diss tracks and drama between the duo, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake lately, it’ll definitely be interesting to see what gets tossed around on their tour.

The Future and Metro Boomin 2024 Tour kicks off on July 30 in Kansas City, Missouri at the T-Mobile Center. The tour will end, pending additional dates, on September 9 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena.

The presale events for this tour are set to start tomorrow, April 17, at 10:00 am local on Ticketmaster. You have quite a few different presale events to choose from, including VIP packages and Cash App presale events.

General on-sale kicks off on April 19 at 10:00 am local. Tickets are going to sell out fast, so if your tour date gets eaten up by the presale events, check out Stubhub. Stubhub often has tickets available to sold-out shows, including tours from major artists like this one.

July 30 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

July 31 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

August 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

August 3 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

August 4 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

August 6 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

August 8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

August 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

August 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

August 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

August 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

August 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

August 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

August 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

August 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

August 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

August 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

August 25 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

August 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

August 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

August 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

August 31 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

September 3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

September 4 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

September 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

September 7 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

September 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

