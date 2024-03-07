J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival 2024 Featuring SZA, Nicki Minaj, & More: How To Get Tickets

J. Cole’s annual Dreamville Festival is back again this year, this time with huge headliners like SZA, Chris Brown, and Nicki Minaj. The tour will take place in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will also feature a ton of other hip-hop artists like Lil Yachty, Sexxy Red, Earthgang, Jeezy, Rema, and more.

The two-day Dreamville Fest 2024 will start on April 6 and end on April 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina at Dorothea Dix Park. Opening hours and performer schedules have not been released yet, so stay up to date with the festival’s website.

Two-day passes are currently available for general on-sale, starting at $359. General Admission, GA+, VIP, and special parking passes are available. You can snag your passes from the festival website, Ticketmaster, or Stubhub.

We recommend looking at what’s available over at Stubhub, especially if your chosen tickets have already sold out by the time you’re ready to buy. Stubhub is a third-party ticketing platform, so you might get lucky and find some passes that are cheaper than face value. Plus, Stubhub is backed by the FanProtect Program, so you don’t have to deal with potential scams.

Other artists listed in the lineup include J.I.D, Schoolboy Q, Feremih, Teezo Touchdown, Amaarae, Lute, Luh Tyler, and Domani for the April 6 show. On April 7, Monica, Rae Sremmurd, Key Glock, Bas, Muni Long, Cozz, Omen, Tiacorine, and Chase Shakur will perform.

Get your tickets to Dreamville Fest 2024 before they sell out! Passes to this fest will not last.

April 6 – Raleigh, NC – Dorothea Dix Park – SZA, Chris Brown, and More

April 7 – Raleigh, NC – Dorothea Dix Park – J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, and More

