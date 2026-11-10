Legendary Voice Behind Some of Disco’s Most Enduring Anthems Dead at 72

Sadly, the lead singer of First Choice, Rochelle Fleming, passed away at 72. The legendary disco singer helped form the group during the early 1970s. From there, the girl group released several hit songs like ‘Armed and Extremely Dangerous” and “The Player (Part 1).” Fleming didn’t stop there with other hits that included “Smarty Pants” and “Doctor Live.” After the group split, Fleming explored a successful solo career. With Fleming passing, her longtime manager, George Iz Correia, remembered the star with a heartfelt tribute.

Posting a picture of them together, Correia used the caption to highlight the love she had for fans. And according to her manager, Fleming hated the word. “PLEASE KNOW THAT ROCHELLE LOVED ALL OF YOU. She despised referring to her supporters as, ‘fans’. You were ALL known affectionately as her, ‘sweeties’.” Apparently, Fleming also hated those who chewed gum. “She never uttered a harsh word about anyone (unless you were chewing gum).”

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Although heartbroken over the loss, Correia insisted that Fleming would never want her “sweeties” crying. Instead, he asked them to share their favorite memories of the star. And that’s exactly what fans did. Filling the comments with memories, most promised that while Fleming passed away, her legacy through music would forever remain.

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Rochelle Fleming Was “Light, Laughter, and Love”

As for Fleming’s family, a message was posted on the singer’s official Instagram page. Not revealing a cause of death, the post explained how the First Choice hitmaker passed away on November 5 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Thanking those fans for their continued support throughout the difficult time, the message noted how Fleming brought more than her voice to the stage. “She brought light, laughter and love to the world.”

With Fleming passing away, her final track to hit the airwaves was just last year. She collaborated with Terry Hunter on the song “Balls 2 Bounce.” Although she stayed active in the studio, her last performance was in 2019 in New York City.

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While her schedule might have slowed down recently, Fleming never lost sight of what mattered most. According to those closest to her, the singer valued the love she received just as much as the music she created.

(Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)