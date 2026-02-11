The Pogues Drummer Andrew Ranken Passes Away at 72

Although not an original member of The Pogues, Andrew Ranken spent the majority of his career with the band. And throughout that time, the band performed classics like “Dirty Old Town” and “A Rainy Night in Soho.” While The Pogues got their start at pubs in London, they soon performed on bigger stages. Embracing the stardom that followed them, sadly, The Pogues announced that Ranken passed away at 72.

Sharing a collage of pictures featuring Ranken on Instagram, The Pogues honored the legacy the drummer helped them create. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Ranken, drummer, founding member, and heartbeat of The Pogues.”

Aside from his talents on the drums, The Pogues considered Ranken family. Never wanting to forget his contributions to the band, they added, “Andrew, thank you for everything, for your friendship, your wit and your generosity of spirit, and of course for the music, forever a true friend and brother. Our thoughts and love are with his family at this sad and difficult time.”

Andrew Ranken Suffered From Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

The details surrounding Ranken’s death have yet to be released. Reports from Rolling Stone suggested that the musician struggled with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for years. According to the Mayo Clinic, COPD “is an ongoing lung condition caused by damage to the lungs. The damage results in swelling and irritation, also called inflammation, inside the airways that limit airflow into and out of the lungs. Symptoms include trouble breathing, a daily cough that brings up mucus and a tight, whistling sound in the lungs called wheezing.”

Paying tribute to Ranken, the current members of The Pogues, Spider Stacy, Jem Finer, and James Fearnley, had a unique connection to the drummer. For Finer, he never forgot how the musician declined to join the group due to being the lead singer of The Operation. Needing some convincing, Ranken eventually added his name to the lineup, replacing John Hasler.

Andrew was such an important part of the story. A band brother and unbelievably talented and unique drummer. May he rest in peace 🙏💚 https://t.co/3JORgw1pLS — Siobhan MacGowan (@EtainsDream) February 11, 2026

While founding member Shane MacGowan passed away in 2023, his sister, Siobhan MacGowan, also honored Ranken, writing on Twitter, “Andrew was such an important part of the story. A band brother and unbelievably talented and unique drummer. May he rest in peace.”

From London pubs to world stages, Ranken’s drumming helped carry The Pogues’ music across decades. His legacy now lives on in every note, every lyric, and every fan.

(Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)