Lennon VanderDoes and Tanner Massey Take on a Battle Duet of Billy Joel’s “She’s Always A Woman” on ‘The Voice’

The Voice battle rounds are now in full swing.

Videos by American Songwriter

On the Tuesday, October 17 episode of NBC’s reality singing competition The Voice, Team Niall Horan members Lennon VanderDoes and Tanner Massey took on a battle duet version of Billy Joel’s “She’s Always A Woman.”

Both of the young vocalists were captivating during the battle round. VanderDoes has such a different and beautiful tone. He has a voice that knows how to tell a story. Massey on the other hand is electric. This duet touched the heart.

Gwen Stefani shared her comments right away at the end of the performance.”That was so incredible. I mean both of you are mind-blowing in your own way. I mean Lennon, we are all fascinated by you because you’re so original. Your tone is just so unique. But when Tanner started I was like, ‘wait a minute.’ I am dead in love with you. You are just magical. It’s hard to not want to just keep watching you. If I had to choose right now, I would say Tanner,” Stefani said.

John Legend added, “Really, both amazing. I was just going back and forth like, ‘oh. oh, okay. Eh! Yes, that, too.’ That song has an interesting story for me because I wrote ‘All of Me’ like 10 years ago. My manager was like, ‘You should write a song to Chrissy…’ because we were about to get married at the time, that’s kind of like ‘She’s Always A Woman.’ And this song is so beautiful. It’s so well written and inspired me to write the song that changed my life. And hearing you two sing it, it was just magical. And I just felt like you were making it your own. And I think I would lean just ever so slightly toward Tanner.”

Reba McEntire said, “Lennon, your voice is just wonderful because you sing so high. That performance was really good. It suited you very well. Tanner, the subject in the song would change and you changed. You got more serious, and then you would smile. To be as young as you are, you’ve got great stage presence.”

Horan gave his thoughts on the battle before making the tough decision.

“I think this was always gonna be a great battle with a difference in their two voices. The way Lennon can sing up there with such control. And Lennon, your tone is just so captivating. And Tanner, like, some of those little riffy, flairy things at the end of sentences are just so beautiful to listen to. The control that you have in such a short space of time is impressive. This is one of the battles where I’ve really been battling with myself, and now I regret putting you in the same pairing,” he said.

Horan made the decision to put through Lennon and, by a stroke of luck, Legend and Stefani pushed their buttons to steal Tanner. After the two judges made their pitches, Tanner went with Team Gwen Stefani. Watch The Voice on Monday at 8/7c and Tuesday at 9/8c on NBC.

[RELATED: Eli Ward Delivers Raw Performance of Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Bruises’ for ‘The Voice’ Blind Auditions]

Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC