‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Brings the Energy and Praise With Blessed Performance of “Open the Eyes of My Heart Lord”

Throughout his time on The Voice, Huntley proved himself to be a top competitor. And while other great singers hoped to win, in the end – Huntley’s name was called. After winning The Voice back in December, the last few months have been somewhat of a blur for the singer. Continuing to ride his success from the show, Huntley has performed numerous times. He even received the chance to sing the national anthem for not one but two NFL games. Outside of the NFL, Huntley also helmed two shows at the historic Pioneer Theater. Always thankful for his success, the singer recently shared his performance of “Open the Eyes of My Heart.”

Posting a video on his Instagram page, Huntley showcased his talents when performing in front of a crowd in Winchester, Virginia. Besides sharing his powerful vocals and love for Christian music, he captioned the post, writing, “What a night in Winchester, Va Felt such a strong energy in that place last night. So blessed God is good.”

Fans seemed to agree with Huntey as they showered him with love and praise over his performance. Comments included, “I love hearing you sing this. This here, Huntley. Praise God! He is the one! Without Him, it’s dark and lonely. Bless you a hundredfold. Thank you for sharing your gift with us, when you sing.” Another comment read, “Winchester is full of love! Hope you and Stella can come back and put on another amazing show!”

One Fan Criticizes ‘The Voice’ For Not Doing Enough For Winners Like Huntley

Back in December, after winning The Voice, Huntley sat down with Entertainment Tonight and spoke about what the future held for him. At the time he said, “I think that my main concern is to take a step back and just breathe and just really take everything in. This experience has taken half a year. I’ve spent six months away from my kids — my son is speaking in full sentences now. It’s insane. But this has all been so worthwhile. I just want my career.”

While wanting to take a break to enjoy time with his family, Huntley shows no signs of slowing down as he continues to perform. Although thankful for his newfound stardom, one fan criticized shows like The Voice and American Idol. They wrote, “Shows like American Idol and The Voice should do more to promote the winners and help them succeed. I remember Blake Shelton saying it was one of his biggest frustrations. The shows are often more about the judges than the contestants.”

Not matter what the future holds, Huntley is simply enjoying his time on stage and thankful he gets to live his dream as a singer.

