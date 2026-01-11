Lenny Kravitz’s Song “Johnny Cash” Isn’t Actually About Johnny Cash at All

Countless songs have been inspired by and written for Johnny Cash. Several notable ones include Todd Snider’s “The Ghost of Johnny Cash”, Kris Kristofferson’s “The Loving Gift”, and Lenny Kravitz‘s “Johnny Cash”. Unlike Snider and Kristofferson’s songs, Kravitz’s single isn’t about Johnny Cash, even though the name would suggest otherwise. Rather, it was partially inspired by an interaction he had with Cash and June Carter that helped him during a trying time. Furthermore, the song only alludes to that moment in the chorus.

During the time when Johnny Cash was working with Rick Rubin, Lenny Kravitz fell upon some hard times. He decided to move in with the storied record producer. Well, given that Rubin was helping Cash revitalize his career during this time, Kravitz was around the couple. And fortunately, as Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash helped him get through a troubling, troubling time.

How Johnny Cash and June Carter Came to Lenny Kravitz’s Aid

Regarding how the iconic country music spouse inspired the chorus of the song, Kravitz told Rolling Stone, “I was at the bottom of the stairs and I was in shock.” “I was trying to take it in, and Johnny and June were walking down the stairs. Johnny saw me and was like, ‘What’s up? What’s wrong?’ I said, ‘My mother just died.’ The two of them came downstairs and just grabbed me, held me, consoled me. They were just being really beautiful and supportive in helping me get through that moment.”

The title would make you think that the whole song is about this moment, but it’s not. Instead, it’s the one repeating ine, this line: “Hold me like Johnny Cash / When I lost my mother / Whisper in my ear / Just like June Carter.“

Further explaining why the song isn’t about Cash nor his mother’s death, Kravitz added, “The song is not about my mother dying, nor is it about Johnny Cash. It’s about a breakup that I was going through. I was saying how I needed their comfort and the thing that came out was, ‘Hold me like Johnny Cash when I lost my mother. Whisper in my ear just like June Carter.’ So it’s saying I needed comfort that was powerful. That was the last time I was comforted in that way, when Johnny Cash and June Carter held me.”

So, to recap, Kravitz’s song is not about Johnny Cash, June Carter, or his mother’s death. However, the moment of compassion performed by the two did make its way into the song in order to express the sincerest form of care and comfort. A care Kravitz seemingly longed for during this time.

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock