Leonard Cohen ‘Hallelujah’ Anthology Released

A new career-spanning Leonard Cohen anthology, Hallelujah & Songs from His Albums, has been released, featuring 17 of Cohen’s classics, including “I’m Your Man,” “Suzanne,” “In My Secret Life,” “Bird on a Wire,” and more, in addition to a previously unreleased live performance of “Hallelujah” from the 2008 Glastonbury Festival.
The album, available digitally with a CD and as a limited-edition, translucent blue double LP (out in fall 2022), accompanies the upcoming documentary Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, which premieres at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival this month.
Approved for production by Cohen before his 80th birthday in 2014, the film includes never-before-seen archival footage from the Cohen Family Trust, including Cohen’s personal notebooks, journals and photographs, and performances, along with rare interviews and audio recordings.
In March 2022, Cohen’s estate sold the entirety of his songwriting catalog of roughly 278 songs to Hipgnosis Songs Fund for an undisclosed amount.
Leonard Cohen: Hallelujah and Songs From His Albums Track List
Hallelujah (Live at Glastonbury 2008)
Suzanne
Bird on the Wire
Famous Blue Raincoat
Chelsea Hotel #2
Who by Fire
Dance Me to the End of Love
I’m Your Man
Anthem
The Future
In My Secret Life
Recitation w/ N.L. (A Thousand Kisses Deep)
Show Me the Place
Come Healing
You Got Me Singing
You Want It Darker
Thanks for the Dance
Photo: Sony Music Publishing