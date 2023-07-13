We Asked AI to Write a “Hallelujah 2.0” Duet in the Styles of Leonard Cohen and Jeff Buckley – Check Out the Results

Written by the poet-musician Leonard Cohen, “Hallelujah” was released in 1984. But if you watch the recent documentary about the penning of the tune, Cohen took years to write it and manufactured verse after verse for it before finding the perfect combination of words.

Since then, the song has been covered by myriad artists, including Rufus Wainwright and John Cale. But no cover of the song “Hallelujah” has made an impact like the one released by the emotive Jeff Buckley.

What would “Hallelujah 2.0” sound like as a duet, in the styles of Leonard Cohen and Jeff Buckley? So, we asked ChatGPT for some assistance. Below is the result.

“Hallelujah 2.0”

(Verse 1 – Leonard Cohen style)

In a world so broken, we find our way

Through tears and laughter, we kneel and pray

The darkness surrounds us, but hope remains

In the depths of our souls, a flicker sustains

(Verse 2 – Jeff Buckley style)

Through the trials we face, we learn to endure

Our hearts intertwine, forever pure

In the echoes of silence, we search for light

Embracing the shadows, we rise through the night

(Chorus – Duet)

Hallelujah, our voices unite

In the depths of our sorrow, we find the divine

Hallelujah, a melody so true

Together we sing, our spirits renew

(Verse 2 – Leonard Cohen style)

With open hearts, we mend what’s torn

In compassion, our love is reborn

Through valleys of doubt, we find our way

In this sacred dance, our souls gently sway

(Verse 2 – Jeff Buckley style)

In the scars that we bear, our strength resides

A tapestry woven, where faith collides

Through the hymns of redemption, we’ll overcome

Our spirits uplifted, as one we become

(Chorus – Duet)

Hallelujah, our voices unite

In the depths of our sorrow, we find the divine

Hallelujah, a melody so true

Together we sing, our spirits renew

(Bridge – Leonard Cohen style)

As the symphony of life unfolds its grace

We find solace in this sacred space

With every note, a healing balm

We rise from the ashes, standing strong

(Bridge – Jeff Buckley style)

In the verses we write, our stories unfold

A symphony of hope, in silver and gold

We’ll harmonize, painting skies with sound

Our voices intertwined, love will be found

(Chorus – Duet)

Hallelujah, our voices unite

In the depths of our sorrow, we find the divine

Hallelujah, a melody so true

Together we sing, our spirits renew

(Outro – Duet)

In the legacy of Hallelujah, we embrace

A testament to grace, a hymn of praise

Leonard and Jeff, their spirits entwined

In this sequel of souls, their music defined

Final Thoughts

While it’s impossible to mimic Cohen’s genius or Buckley’s dripping emotion, this song describes what a duet between the two famed artists might look like. Indeed, the central theme of the unification between the two men is especially interesting. The chorus best exemplifies this, as the two might sing together in unison,

Hallelujah, our voices unite

In the depths of our sorrow, we find the divine

Hallelujah, a melody so true

Together we sing, our spirits renew

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns