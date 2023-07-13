We Asked AI to Write a “Hallelujah 2.0” Duet in the Styles of Leonard Cohen and Jeff Buckley – Check Out the Results

Written by the poet-musician Leonard Cohen, “Hallelujah” was released in 1984. But if you watch the recent documentary about the penning of the tune, Cohen took years to write it and manufactured verse after verse for it before finding the perfect combination of words.
Since then, the song has been covered by myriad artists, including Rufus Wainwright and John Cale. But no cover of the song “Hallelujah” has made an impact like the one released by the emotive Jeff Buckley.
What would “Hallelujah 2.0” sound like as a duet, in the styles of Leonard Cohen and Jeff Buckley? So, we asked ChatGPT for some assistance. Below is the result.
“Hallelujah 2.0”
(Verse 1 – Leonard Cohen style)
In a world so broken, we find our way
Through tears and laughter, we kneel and pray
The darkness surrounds us, but hope remains
In the depths of our souls, a flicker sustains
(Verse 2 – Jeff Buckley style)
Through the trials we face, we learn to endure
Our hearts intertwine, forever pure
In the echoes of silence, we search for light
Embracing the shadows, we rise through the night
(Chorus – Duet)
Hallelujah, our voices unite
In the depths of our sorrow, we find the divine
Hallelujah, a melody so true
Together we sing, our spirits renew
(Verse 2 – Leonard Cohen style)
With open hearts, we mend what’s torn
In compassion, our love is reborn
Through valleys of doubt, we find our way
In this sacred dance, our souls gently sway
(Verse 2 – Jeff Buckley style)
In the scars that we bear, our strength resides
A tapestry woven, where faith collides
Through the hymns of redemption, we’ll overcome
Our spirits uplifted, as one we become
(Chorus – Duet)
Hallelujah, our voices unite
In the depths of our sorrow, we find the divine
Hallelujah, a melody so true
Together we sing, our spirits renew
(Bridge – Leonard Cohen style)
As the symphony of life unfolds its grace
We find solace in this sacred space
With every note, a healing balm
We rise from the ashes, standing strong
(Bridge – Jeff Buckley style)
In the verses we write, our stories unfold
A symphony of hope, in silver and gold
We’ll harmonize, painting skies with sound
Our voices intertwined, love will be found
(Chorus – Duet)
Hallelujah, our voices unite
In the depths of our sorrow, we find the divine
Hallelujah, a melody so true
Together we sing, our spirits renew
(Outro – Duet)
In the legacy of Hallelujah, we embrace
A testament to grace, a hymn of praise
Leonard and Jeff, their spirits entwined
In this sequel of souls, their music defined
Final Thoughts
While it’s impossible to mimic Cohen’s genius or Buckley’s dripping emotion, this song describes what a duet between the two famed artists might look like. Indeed, the central theme of the unification between the two men is especially interesting. The chorus best exemplifies this, as the two might sing together in unison,
Hallelujah, our voices unite
In the depths of our sorrow, we find the divine
Hallelujah, a melody so true
Together we sing, our spirits renew
Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns