Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album and Global Tour

Lewis Capaldi has finally released details of his long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

Titled, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the record is set for a 2023 release on May 19. With the new music news, the soul-pop singer-songwriter also announced a globetrotting tour in support of the album, unveiling dates in a post on Instagram.

“I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff,” the singer said of the project. “Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people who I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson, and Edd Holloway. At least one of them is on almost every song.

“I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself,” he added. “The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

Last month, the singer shared his Tourette’s diagnosis with fans. “The worst thing about it is when I’m excited I get it, when I’m stressed I get it, when I’m happy I get it. It happens all the time,” he said during an Instagram Live. “Some days it’s more painful than others and some days it’s less painful. It looks a lot worse than it is. Sometimes it’s quite uncomfortable … but it comes and goes.”

He dropped his first single in three years a few days later. Check it out below.

Capaldi also shared an acoustic version of the song in celebration of his album announcement.

March 30 – Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

April 1 – Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

April 3 – Washington, DC The Anthem

April 4 – Philadelphia, PA The Metropolitan Opera House

April 6 – New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

April 10 – Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 11 – Laval, QC Place Bell

April 14 – Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum

April 15 – Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

April 17 – Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

April 19 – Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

April 20 – Minneapolis, MN The Armory

April 22 – Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

April 25 – Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 26 – Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

April 28 – Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds

April 30 – Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre

May 3 – Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

May 6 – Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

May 8 – Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

May 9 – Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

May 11 – Houston, TX 713 Music Hall