Lil Nas X Included in Upcoming Episode of CBS Soap Opera

Late-night host James Corden’s episodes of Carpool Karaoke always see him go on fascinating adventures with his guests. For his latest ride with Lil Nas X, Corden landed the Atlanta pop-rapper his first acting gig.

On Tuesday (March 28), The Late Late Show with James Corden dropped “Lil Nas X Carpool Karaoke” on YouTube, their second episode of the series in 2023 after Bad Bunny’s on March 14.

During the trip, Corden and Nas X sang world-famous hits from the 23-year-old such as “Old Town Road,” “Industry Baby,” “THATS WHAT I WANT,” and “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).” Along with this, Corden asked Nas X if he has ever acted before or if he wanted to.

After saying he had not but would love to, Corden took Nas X to the campus of his show’s parent network CBS. There, the two embarked on their respective acting debuts for the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, which has been running since the 1980s.

Cast as a waiter and busboy, the two shot multiple scenes for the show and were welcomed with open arms by the cast. However, the scenes that included them required multiple different takes because they could not stop laughing at one another on set. The entire moment was light-hearted and hilarious, truly showing how diligent actors need to be successful. In the description of the video posted to YouTube, Corden’s team confirmed the episode they filmed will air on CBS on April 19.

Aside from their amusing Bold and the Beautiful stint, the two discussed Nas X’s beginnings in music via the trumpet as a kid, as well as his dating life on the app Raya, an exclusive, membership-based platform.

Check out the entire episode of Carpool Karaoke with Lil Nas X below.

