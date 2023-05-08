Lil Tjay Charged with Gun Possession Connected to 2022 Shooting 

Lil Tjay – born Tione Jayden Merritt – has turned himself in to law enforcement for previous firearm charges from a 2022 shooting. Following his world tour, an arrest warrant was issued on April 14 connected to an incident that almost took his life.

Videos by American Songwriter

When the warrant was released, Merritt was still on tour in Europe.

Merritt was charged with three counts of illegal weapon possession and has been booked in Bergen County jail in New Jersey. According to Middlesex, a Superior Court judge released the rapper under the condition of the New Jersey bail reform law.

The 22-year-old artist was allegedly involved in a shooting in Edgewater, New Jersey, in June 2022— when he was shot and was left with multiple gunshot wounds. The rapper was with two other men, Jeffrey Valdez and Antonie Boyd, when suspect Mohamed Konate attempted to rob them. Following the confrontation, Merritt was in critical condition and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Merritt had three handguns tucked away in his car during last summer’s almost-fatal shooting. Middlesex, a local outlet, reported that the musician had the weapons stashed in a secret compartment that police discovered during the “court-approved” search.

This serves as Merritt’s third gun arrest this year.

Merritt was also previously charged with gun possession after being taken into custody in New York City. He was arrested on the way to film a music video with Ice Spice. Merritt’s attorney, Dawn Florio, recently (May 7) confirmed the news and declared that the most recent charge was associated with the summer incident that left him hospitalized.

“This arrest is not a new gun charge,” wrote Florio in a direct Instagram message to nydrilloffical. “He had to turn himself in for the case where he was a victim. Where he was shot multiple times.”

He continued, “The allegation is that there were guns in the car.”

The man who shot Merritt has been charged with attempted murder and robbery.

This is a developing story. American Songwriter will update readers in a timely manner.

Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images