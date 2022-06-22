Rapper Lil Tjay Shot, Undergoing Emergency Surgery

Bronx-based rapper Lil Tjay was reportedly shot overnight in the Edgewater area of New Jersey. The 21-year-old artist has undergone emergency surgery as a result of his injuries.

A report by TMZ alleges the incident was comprised of one shooting at a local Chipotle, as well as another shooting at a gas station. The report mentions a second victim but no additional information has been given to the public at present.

The Bergen Country Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Edgewater Police Department both shared a short statement this morning (June 22), saying “more details” were to come.

#BCPONJ Major Crimes Unit and Edgewater PD are investigating a shooting with 2 victims around midnight on 6/22 at 14 The Promenade in Edgewater. More details to follow. @EdgewaterPolice — BCPONJ (@BCPONJ) June 22, 2022

In a slightly more detailed press release shared by prosecutor Mark Musella said officers responded to a 911 call just after midnight, where they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds and another with a single gunshot wound. No suspects have been named at this time but the release confirmed they still remained at large.

Fans of the “In My Head” rapper took to social media to offer their sympathies and their hopes for a speedy recovery. One user, @Prap747, wrote “Already lost Pop Smoke, can’t afford to lose Lil Tjay Man…”

Already lost Pop Smoke, can't afford to lose Lil Tjay man…. pic.twitter.com/Hi7HuAkCSu — prab (@Prap747) June 22, 2022

Another user @inked_skeleton posted a screenshot of the rapper’s seemingly telling Instagram story from a few hours earlier saying “Lil Tjay definitely knew something was going to happen to him.”

Lil tjay definitely knew something was going to happen to him pic.twitter.com/O2kijEu8rL — jon jon (@inked_skeleton) June 22, 2022

Jason Mendez/Getty Images