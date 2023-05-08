Machine Gun Kelly Disses Jack Harlow in New Freestyle

It seems Jack Harlow has ruffled some feathers with his latest album.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Sunday (May 7), Machine Gun Kelly released a new freestyle titled “Renegade,” where he addresses a controversial lyric from Harlow’s late-April LP Jackman. In the new track, which borrows the same beat from Eminem and Jay-Z’s 2001 track of the same name, MGK claims Harlow stole his demeanor and artistic style from Drake.

I see why they call you Jackman, you jacked man’s whole swag

Give Drake his flow back, man, I eat rappers like Pac-Man

Must I regurgitate and show you who’s in my stomach

From the Last Dance? I battle rapped, no Instagrams

MGK feeling the need to fire shots at Harlow surely stems from Harlow’s song “They Don’t Love It” off Jackman, where he claims that he’s the best caucasian emcee since Eminem.

Ya boy’s strivin’ to be the most dominant ever

The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters

And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to your head right then

Being a white rapper himself, MGK feeling the need to put Harlow in his place fittingly comes in the midst of him revisiting his hip-hop sound. Although he’s been mostly creating pop-punk music for the past couple years, MGK put out “Doja Freestyle” with fellow rapper Cordae on April 26, just days before “Renegade Freestyle” dropped. The song uses the same beat as viral U.K. rapper Central Cee’s recent hit “Doja.”

Harlow has often been compared to Drake, especially since the two collaborated last year for “Churchill Downs,” which landed on Harlow’s 2022 album Come Home The Kids Miss You. So, while MGK’s comments aren’t without merit, it’s clear that they came as a response to the Jackman’s boisterous claims on his latest tape.

Check out “Renegade Freestyle” below.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images