Lil Wayne Checks All the Boxes on Tour Ahead of ‘Tha Carter 6’

On Thursday (May 4), Lil Wayne made stop No. 22 on his 28-date Welcome to Tha Carter Tour at Stubb’s BBQ Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas.

Videos by American Songwriter

Able to beat the odds (a 40% chance of rain) and deliver a performance in clear weather conditions, Wayne’s set list saw him revisit practically every worthwhile song on every rendition of his five-part Tha Carter album series.

The night saw Wayne open up with “Mr. Carter” off Tha Carter III (2008), which landed on recent our “Top 10 Hip-Hop Albums of the 2000s” list. The next few crops of tracks he performed included “Uproar” off Tha Carter V (2018), “Fireman” and “Money On My Mind” off Tha Carter II (2005), and “Blunt Blowin” off Tha Carter IV (2011).

Midway through the show, though, Wayne decided it was time to take a breather in order to uplift some of the signees on his Young Money Records imprint. YM artists like Jay Jones, Allan Cubas, and Lil Twist all got to perform a few songs of their own, while Wayne receded to the background in preparation to end the night on a high note.

Once he returned to the stage, Wayne finished off with fan favorites like “Go DJ” off Tha Carter (2004), “A Milli” off Tha Carter III, and his verse on Drake’s 2011 hit “H.Y.F.R,” all unassisted by backtracks with studio vocals. Quite frankly, Wayne’s energy and effort on this tour eclipses many of his prior performances from the last few years.

Among this litany of chart-topping classics, though, Wayne also played “Kant Nobody,” his only solo release thus far in 2023, which features a posthumous verse from his late friend DMX. “Kant Nobody” serves as the lead promotional single for Wayne’s sixth addition to Tha Carter series, which he’s teased several times in recent months.

With Tha Carter VI intended to drop before the end of 2023, although it has yet to be given a track list or release date, Lil Wayne’s trip-down-memory-lane tour is a perfect refresher for his most loyal fans.

Photos: Michael Arthur