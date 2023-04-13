Drake Surprises Fans in Toronto as Special Guest for Lil Wayne’s Tour Stop

Lil Wayne is currently on his Welcome to Tha Carter Tour. Prepping for his upcoming Tha Carter 6 studio album, set to drop at some point in 2023, Wayne had a special treat for fans in Toronto for the tour’s seventh of 28 shows.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Just before his set was scheduled to start, the concert DJ made an announcement to the crowd, explaining that a “local artist” was going to do a quick set before Wayne’s.

“Wayne wanted to do something tonight to show some love to Toronto,” the DJ said. “Tonight, he’s gonna give the love back by giving a local artist a chance to come and open up for you guys. You’ll see Wayne in a little bit, but you gotta show this local artist some love. It’s your hometown, it’s your home city. Let’s show this kid from Toronto love, and when you’re done please go check his music out on all platforms.” Check out the clip below.

They pretended Drake was a local up and coming artist 😂 pic.twitter.com/5VoFrI3wci — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 13, 2023

Drake then emerged onto the stage and opened with his smash hit “SICKO MODE” with Travis Scott. Throughout the rest of his performance, he played some of the most beloved songs of his career like “Marvin’s Room,” “Jungle,” “Energy,” and “Know Yourself.” Before heading out so Wayne could perform, the Toronto native spoke about how much Wayne impacted his career, per Complex.

“This guy on stage is the most important person in my life. I promise you,” Drake said. “I want you to know that there was a time I was going all across the world trying to get shit heard and trying to get people to understand that Toronto is a place that could generate music. He’s the only guy that believed in me, real shit. Everybody turned me down, everybody shit on me. This is one of the most selfless, kindest, genius, next level…fuck it I’ve said it all already, I love you bro.”

Drake is slated to visit Canada again soon for his “It’s All a Blur Tour” with 21 Savage, hitting Montreal on July 14 and Vancouver on August 28. His latest appearance at Toronto with Wayne comes just a few weeks after he did the opposite, bringing Wayne out during his headlining set at J. Cole’s Dreamville Fest.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images