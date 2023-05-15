Lil Wayne Ends Concert Early after Crowd Shuns Supporting Acts

Lil Wayne performed the final date of his 28-show Welcome to Tha Carter Tour at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Saturday (May 13). However, Wayne and his Young Money Records affiliates may not have stuck the landing after spending over a month on the road.

Videos by American Songwriter

As he did at every tour stop, including his May 4 show in Austin, TX which we were on hand for, Wayne took a brief intermission during his headlining set on Saturday. While getting some rest before closing out the concert, Wayne allowed his YM-signed artists like Lil Twist and Allan Cubas to perform a few of their original songs for the attendees.

But, with a bit more disapproval than prior crowds, the audience did not show any love to the up-and-coming guest rappers. After fans jeered and scoffed at Wayne’s protégés, hoping for Wayne to finish his set instead, Wayne intervened. Instead of interrupting his artists to play the rest of his songs, though, Wayne decided to end the concert early altogether.

“We appreciate it, but we ain’t about to be bending over backwards for these folks,” Wayne said before placing his microphone on the stage and walking out. “We work too hard for this shit. We work way too hard… This my muthafuckin’ artist Allan, that was Twist, that was Yaj; we are Young Money. We appreciate y’all’s time.”

During prior shows, when his artists were done performing, Wayne would return to the stage to play classic hits like “Go DJ,” “A Milli,” and his verse on Drake’s 2011 hit “H.Y.F.R.” But, since he did not like his fans’ tone in L.A., they did not get to hear these songs live.

Welcome To Tha Carter Tour served as a promotional event for Wayne’s impending Tha Carter 6 album, which is expected to release at some point this year. Now that he’s concluded all of his tour stops, we could see the 40-year-old icon begin the rollout for his next LP any day now.

Check out his on-stage rant from Saturday below.

I will never go to another Lil Wayne concert again after he arrived 3.5 hours late then performed for 30 had intermission put his new artist to perform then came out and canceled the rest of the concert because the crowd wasn’t hype enough for his new artist. #wiltern #lilwayne pic.twitter.com/hB9u4DfHof — Empress (@HerNameIsEmpres) May 14, 2023

Photo: Michael Arthur