Radney Foster Cancels Festival Appearance, Postpones Acoustic Show “On Doctor’s Orders”

Radney Foster has announced that he will not be able to perform two upcoming Texas shows. Currently, the singer/songwriter is on vocal rest.

Videos by American Songwriter

Foster took to social media yesterday, October 17, to break the news. The post states that he had to cancel his upcoming shows in Dripping Springs and Bertram, Texas on doctor’s orders. The shows were scheduled for October 20 and 21, respectively. “He is on vocal rest through the rest of the week, but expected to make a full recovery,” the post notes.

Foster was going to perform during the Dripping Springs Songwriter Festival on Friday. Now, he’ll have to bow out of the show. Luckily, there’s still plenty of good music to go around. In the post, he reminds fans that Gold Pine will play a full set. Additionally, James Dean Hicks, Billy Montana, and Helen Darling will participate in a guitar pull.

Fortunately, Foster was able to reschedule one of the shows. The Acoustic Evening show at the Globe Theatre in Bertram will now take place on Saturday, December 2.

Those who want to dive deeper into Foster’s catalog can turn to his most recent full-length release, For You to See the Stars. He released the album in 2017. Additionally, he released a book of short fiction with the same title. The pair work as companion pieces to one another. As one would expect, though, the songs came first.

Each of the album’s tracks inspired a story in the book. He went deeper into the stories that lay just beneath the surface of his lyrics and brought them to life. More than a book and album combo, For You to See the Stars is a closer look at who Foster is as a writer of both lyrics and prose.

Fans will have a few more chances to catch Foster live in the coming months. Currently, he has seven shows in Texas and Arizona on the books. Tickets for those shows are available now on his website.

11/11—Rio Frio, Texas @ Rio Bella Resort

11/17—Tucson, Arizona @ 191 Toole

11/18—Phoenix, Arizona @ Musical Instrument Museum

12/02—Bertram, Texas, @ The Globe Theatre

12/09—Houston, Texas @ The Heights Theater

12/10—Dallas, Texas @ The Kessler Theater

01/05—Austin, Texas @ Saxon Pub

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images