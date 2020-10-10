The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) is proud to reveal the line-up of songwriters participating in this year’s virtual edition of the annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival presented by Regions Bank. With the assistance of several incredible organizations and songwriters, the five-day event, taking place October 20-24, 2020, will feature more than 20 performances and includes nearly 75 songwriters!

”This has certainly been a challenging year for live events,” said festival director, Jennifer Turnbow. “However, with the help of some of our amazing publisher and organizational partners, we have managed to pull together a virtual lineup that will go down in Tin Pan South history. We owe these partners and our sponsors an extreme debt of gratitude for helping us carry on the legacy of this 28-year-old festival even in such strange times.”

Among those announced to participate are: Josh Osborne, Lori McKenna, Shane McAnally, Carly Pierce, Dylan LeBlanc, Liz Rose, Jimmie Allen, John Paul White, Trevor Rosen, Matthew Ramsey, ERNEST, Meghan Kabir, JT Harding, Uncle Kracker, Victoria Shaw, SHAED, Rob Snyder and many more!

In addition to the evening rounds on Friday and Saturday, Tin Pan South,in collaboration with festival partner Jack Daniel’s, will host a Facebook LIVE “Happy Hour” at 6pm featuring a Jack Daniel’s Master Distilller and a special songwriting guest to kick-off the night. The full festival line-up and schedule is available now at tinpansouth.com and on the official Tin Pan South app.

Embracing the opportunity to connect far and wide, each night will focus on a different geographical region to showcase that songwriters hail from all around the world! Every day, at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Central, multiple rounds will premiere simultaneously to mimic the feel of the in-person festival; however, this year Tin Pan fans will have the unique chance to go back and experience the additional rounds, as they will remain available until the next day to watch.

Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival is the largest fundraising event each year for NSAI, and although this year’s festival is free to access, donations can be made to the organization via PayPal (paypal.me/nsaiofficial) to help support NSAI’s year-round efforts on behalf of songwriters.

For years, the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival has served as a way for audiences to discover up-and-coming songwriters and watch legends at work. Since its first year in 1993, Tin Pan South has served as a platform for NSAI to celebrate the songwriting community in Nashville and beyond. Past festivals have seen performances by Lori McKenna, Thomas Rhett, RaeLynn, Josh Osborne, and many more. This year marks the 13th year Regions Bank has served as presenting sponsor for the festival.

For additional information and upcoming announcements about performers, check out tinpansouth.com.

Organizers of the 28th Annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival would like to thank the following Platinum and Gold Corporate Partners:

– Regions Bank – Presenting Partner

– NewsChannel 5 – Official Broadcast Partner

– Southwest Airlines – Official Airlines Partner

– Ronald Blue Trust

– ASCAP

– BMI

– SESAC

– Brown-Forman

– Anthem Entertainment

– Ford Motor Company

– The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation

– Mid-South Ford Dealers

– Tennessee Entertainment Commission

– Aloompa

– American Songwriter