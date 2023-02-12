Linkin Park Announces 20th Anniversary ‘Meteora’ Box Set, Share Unearthed Track

Linkin Park is ringing in 20 years of their sophomore album, Meteora, with a deluxe anniversary reissue.

The inventive nu-metal, alt-rock rap outfit of noughties fame will be reissuing the 2003 release with a variety of physical editions.

A three-CD, a four-LP, and a “super deluxe” box set version will be available, the latter including four CDs, three DVDs, and five vinyl records. A 40-page book will accompany the set along with a poster, a lithograph by street artist Delta, a sheet of Linkin Park stickers, and a stencil of the band’s logo. The reissue will also feature a number of previously unreleased demos and live rarities.

With the news, the band has shared a previously unreleased track from their Meteora era, titled “Lost,” featuring the vocals of the band’s late frontman, Chester Bennington, who passed away in 2017. His death led to the band’s foreseeable hiatus.

Founding member Mike Shinoda explained in a press release that finding “Lost” in the Linkin Park archives “was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself.

“For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester’s voice, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen in such a special way,” he continued, adding fans are “going to be floored when they hear and see all the incredible unreleased songs and video footage.”

The 20th anniversary edition of Meteora will be available on April 7. Listen to “Lost” below.

Since Bennington’s passing, Linkin Park has been adamant about not creating new music. However, Shinoda has reportedly been hinting at a change of tune from the band.

In an interview with Los Angeles-area radio station KROQ, promoting the anniversary release, he hinted at the possibility of new music. “I’ll say it this way. Normally, I’m really trying to like manage expectations a little bit, especially in the last few years,” he explained. “There’s certain things that are going to be on the table, certain things that are off the table … Touring is the only thing [off the table]. We’re not touring right now.”

Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect