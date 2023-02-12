Martha Stewart Breaks the Internet After Showing Off Snoop Dogg Ink

Television personality and celebrity homemaker Martha Stewart has sent the internet into a tizzy after showing off an inked homage to her best friend and business partner, rap icon Snoop Dogg.

Stewart took to Instagram to boast her “new tattoo,” a black-and-grey portrait of the rapper’s likeness with the words “My Dogg” inked underneath Snoop’s unmistakable image. The photo shows her smiling proudly as if the rapper’s face was always meant to be on her upper arm.

“My Dogg!” her loving post read alongside the photo of her fresh ink. “Thanks for the amazing tattoo @scottcampbell. Forever linked in ink to my favorite @snoopdogg.”

“I got to tattoo a legend onto a legend,” her tattoo artist’s own Instagram post read. “Thanks @marthastewart48 and @snoopdogg. I can retire now.”

See her post below.

Friends and fans alike flooded her comments section, dropping fire emojis, sharing their disbelief, or just praising the businesswoman for her antics.

“Just when I thought I couldn’t love you more,” Grey’s Anatomy lead Ellen Pompeo commented. Comedian Amy Schumer threw in a “Live queen!”

“Is this for real?!?!,” one fan chimed in, adding, “Even if it’s not, your friendship is so wholesome and you both bring me such joy!” Another remarked, “I don’t even care if this is fake, I am LIVING for it!”

Many people are speculating that the tattoo is a gimmick for an impending Super Bowl commercial. Either way, the post has certainly sparked a conversation around the two entertainers’ enduring relationship.

The pair’s friendship timeline can be traced back to 2008 when they met during a segment for The Martha Stewart Show. They have kept their friendship going strong ever since. In 2016, they launched the VH1 cooking show, Potluck Dinner Party. They collaborated on a cookbook together soon after and most recently launched a new wine together under the 19 Crimes brand.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment