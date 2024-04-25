Lionel Richie Eyeing Former ‘The Voice’ Coach & Taylor Swift To Replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’

When ABC decided to revive American Idol in 2018, they found themselves with the massive task of finding new judges. Over the seasons, the show has welcomed some amazing stars. But when revived, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan took over as judges. And since then, the three celebrities have helped shape the future of numerous aspiring artists. Not to mention the countless hilarious moments. But this season marks the end for Perry, who announced she would be leaving the show. With a seat open, it seems that Richie already has a few people who he believes should replace Perry.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Richie discussed the current season of American Idol and what the future looked like for the show. With Perry leaving, fans have wondered who will be the new judge. Well, according to Richie, he wanted none other than Taylor Swift. With her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, hitting shelves on April 19, the singer might be a little busy. Still, Richie said, “Taylor, if you’re available, we’d like to have you out here. Call me.”

Lionel Richie Shares The Second Person He Wants On ‘American Idol’

Knowing the stardom that followed Swift, Richie also had a replacement for his suggestion. And that person was none other than the original winner of American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. “I didn’t want to bring that up. Not only did I think about it, I slipped important notes. You know what I’m saying, Kelly, we’ve been together a long time.” He continued, “Kelly, if you don’t have anything else to do, I’d like to drop that out there. Big fan!”

While two big names in the music industry, Clarkson seems like a great fit. Not only did she win American Idol, but she is also a seasoned host thanks to The Kelly Clarkson Show. She also served as a coach on The Voice for a few seasons.

As for Perry, she shared the person who she believed should take over. She told E! News, “I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show. I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.”

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)